Docomo adds 'docomo Wi-Fi' to prepaid SIM service for travelers to Japan

NTT Docomo has added Wi-Fi functionality to its Japan Welcome SIM TM prepaid SIM card service to provide travelers to Japan with fast and easy access to “docomo Wi-Fi” hotspots nationwide without any complicated set-up.

The new Japan Welcome SIM & Wi-Fi TM service provides access to docomo Wi-Fi secure public wireless LAN hotspots across Japan, including sightseeing spots, train stations, airports and cafes.

Despite improvements to Japan’s public wireless LAN in the lead-up to 2020, a survey conducted by the Japan Tourism Agency found that the biggest complaint inbound travelers have when using Wi-Fi is the cumbersome authentication process. Docomo’s authenticated SIM, however, overcomes this by seamlessly switching between the Docomo mobile network and docomo Wi-Fi hotspots.

In conjunction with the service enhancement, Docomo began offering Plan XL, a 2 GB plan catering to customers seeking extra data and higher speeds, on Tuesday. The first 999 customers to apply can purchase the plan for just 1,944 yen, down from 3,024 yen (must be purchased during promotion period using coupon code; please see https://wow-j.com/en/feature/jwsim/cp1/ ).

Additionally, Docomo will extend its SIM card service by five days to 20 days in total for a limited time (promotion end date will be posted on website 150 days prior to final day).

In the lead-up to 2020, Docomo will continue supporting inbound tourism with communication services, AI-supported, useful tourism information and convenient mobile translation services, aiming to enhance the convenience and enjoyment of visiting Japan.

