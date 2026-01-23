East Japan’s 10 most magical winter scenery experiences, as chosen by travelers

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24

People tend to be pretty divided on winter weather in Japan. Some see it as a welcome alternative to the heat and humidity of summer, while others would choose any amount of profuse sweating over constant shivering.

One thing we can all agree on, though, is that Japan looks really pretty in winter, and so travel provider Jalan recently conducted a survey asking its users for their picks for the most magical winter scenery in Japan’s eastern Kanto region, of which Tokyo is a part. 1,089 replies were collected from respondents between the ages of 20 and 59, so let’s take a look at the top 10.

10. Fukuroda Falls/Fukuroda no Taki (Tochigi Prefecture)

Website

Considered one of Japan’s three most beautiful waterfalls, Fukuroda Falls, in the town of Daigo, transforms into an icefall every December when 120-meter cascade freezes. The result is a natural ice sculpture with a shape unique to each winter.

9. Mount Haruna (Gunma Prefecture)

Website

Gunma is one of Japan’s most mountainous prefectures, but Mount Haruna gets a special mention because of how the lake its stands adjacent too becomes covered in ice and snow during the middle months, making it look like the mountain is rising out of a solid block of clouds.

8. Ryuokyo Gorge (Tochigi Prefecture)

Website

A valley running between the hot spring towns of Kinugawa Onsen and Kawaji Onsen, Ryuokyo, or “Dragon King Gorge,” gets its name from the uniquely shaped rock formations along its sides, formed by volcanic activity, that resemble a writhing dragon. Well-maintained walking trails in the gorge are open even in winter, allowing you to take in the amazing scenery close-up before soaking in a warming bath afterwards.

7. Akagi Shrine (Gunma Prefecture)

Website

This shrine is located next to, and in parts above, Lake Onuma, the crater lake near the top of Mount Akagi. The 1,300-meter altitude means plenty of snow in winter, making for a striking contrast with the bright, near-crimson color of the shrine’s bridge, torii gate, and other structures.

6. Kegon Falls/Kegon no Taki (Tochigi Prefecture)

Website

Now we come to another of Japan’s fabled top-three waterfalls, the 97-meter Kegon Falls in Nikko. While Kegon doesn’t freeze as solidly as Fukuroda, many of the dozen smaller waterfalls that feed into Kegon do, giving is a unique partly still, partly flowing beauty that’s at its best between late January and early February.

5. Lake Ashi/Ashinoko (Kanagawa Prefecture)

Website

Unlike most of the other places on this list, the town of Hakone, despite being in the mountains, doesn’t get all that chilly in winter. However, Hakone offers splendid views of Mount Fuji, especially from the sightseeing ships that sail across and around Lake Ashi. Japan’s tallest mountain is especially photogenic when it’s wearing its winter coat of snow, making this a great place to appreciate winter scenery without having to experience its full cold first-hand.

4. Kanozankujukutani Observatory Park (Chiba Prefecture)

Website

Situated on Chiba’s Boso Peninsula, conditions near this hilltop park often create a “sea of clouds” effect during the winter months. Arrive near sunrise or sundown, and the contrast in colors looks like something out of a traditional ink painting, with those in the know saying the absolute best views occur early in the morning on days following rainfall.

3. Misotsuchi Icicles (Saitama Prefecture)

Website

Icicles form along this section of the riverbank in Chichibu City, part of the mountain range that stretches across the borders of Tokyo, Saitama, Gunma, Nagano, and Yamanashi. These naturally forming icicles can measure up to 8 meters in length, with their clear, crystalline quality captivating visitors either in the light of day or when illuminated at night.

2. Lake Okushima (Gunma Prefecture)

Website

Located in the town of Higashiagatsuma, this lake’s water is so clear that it has a color that’s become known among travelers as “Shima blue.” Similar to the phenomenon that takes place at Akagi Shrine, Shima blue looks even more vibrant when it’s next to a blanket of freshly fallen, pure-white snow, particularly if you wake up early enough to see it in the rays of the morning sun.

1. Yunishigawa Onsen Kamakura Matsuri (Tochigi Prefecture)

Website

Finally, we’re back in Tochigi one more time for an annual event with a heartwarming glow. On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights between January 30 and March 1, hundreds of small snow domes (kamakura) are formed in the hot spring town of Yunishigawa Onsen and illuminated by candles placed inside of them. This year, there are three venues, the Sawaguchi riverside, Heike no Sato preserved samurai dwelling district, and the Yunishigawa Mizu no Sato Snow Park, giving you three very good reasons to bundle up and brave the cold before spring comes.

Source: Jalan, PR Times

Images: PR Times

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Japan’s top 10 travel experiences in the sky【Survey】

-- China’s don’t-go-to-Japan warning looks to be affecting tourist crowds on Miyajima

-- A chance to experience what goes into making Japan’s Chitose Lake Shikotsu Ice Festival

External Link

https://soranews24.com/2026/01/24/east-japans-10-most-magical-winter-scenery-experiences-as-chosen-by-travelers/

© SoraNews24