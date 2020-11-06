Edition, luxury lifestyle brand hotel, opens in Tokyo

hotel news

The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon, a bespoke, custom-made hotel embodying the best of East and West, has opened its first property in Japan. This urban resort is designed in partnership with renowned architect Kengo Kuma–the architect of the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo and many other iconic buildings.

The hotel brings together a dream-team collaboration between Marriott International, Edition brand creator Ian Schrager and Mori Trust. It also marks a very special “homecoming” of sorts for Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson and Schrager. The opening is especially poignant for Sorenson, who was born in Tokyo and feels a special connection to the city. Schrager became devoted to the Japanese way of life, architecture, design, visual arts and culture early on in his career in a very deep and profound way. It established a thread that continues to run through all of his work, even today. In 1977 at the legendary Studio 54 nightclub, Schrager produced the first American fashion show for the iconic Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake.

The hotel’s soaring public space was inspired by Buddhist temples and their structure, purpose and organization. They consisted of a central courtyard surrounded by various other structures, each with its own specific purpose. This central courtyard was used for ceremonies, gatherings, communal prayer and, in general, for people to come together and interact, congregate and create a community. It was a true communal space and experience. In much the same way and to achieve the same goal, the two-story lobby, over 140 meters in the sky, is a centralized space that operates and functions not only as a new and modern gathering place, but is also meant to facilitate and encourage communal and social interaction in all of its forms. It is where the hotel comes to life with a palpable, high energy created by bringing a diverse group of people together from all over the world.

Several eating, drinking, entertainment and other experiences, each distinctly different in both look and feel, radiate from the lobby in the same manner as the peripheral buildings do in a Buddhist temple. Each of these eating, drinking and entertainment areas has its own individual reality, yet still feels like part of the whole, and each can be enjoyed separately or together all in one night. As with all Edition hotels, lines blur between work and play, eating and drinking, talking and thinking, solitude and socializing.

Centrally located near the metro stations of Kamiyacho, Roppongi-Itchome and Toranomon and steps away from Tokyo’s best neighborhoods and attractions, the hotel is housed within Tokyo World Gate, a new 180-meter), 38-story mixed-use skyscraper, where it occupies floors 31-36 and commands jaw-dropping unobstructed views of the Tokyo skyline and the absolute best view of the landmark Tokyo Tower from anywhere in the city.

“We could not be more pleased to launch Japan’s very first Edition hotel, a luxury brand renowned for capturing the vibrant essence and lifestyle of each one of its gateway locations. In Ian Schrager Mori Trust has found an ideal partner for developing and creating a distinctive property that befits our vision of Tokyo’s future. As a leading real-estate developer committed to the city’s dynamic growth, we are thrilled to welcome residents and visitors alike to this innovative hotel infused with originality,” says Miwako Date, President & CEO, Mori Trust Co Ltd.

With an infinite array of possibilities, the 206-room hotel’s public space features over 10 distinctly unique entertaining and working spaces to suit every mood. The restaurants, bars and entertainment areas are a cacophony of black, blue and jade and were inspired by the precious stones and extremely rare elements—sapphire, Japanese jade and gold. Throughout the spaces, authentic, natural, honest materials such as walnut, oak, bronze, travertine, glass and silk are juxtaposed with yamato-bari, a traditional Japanese wood cladding, and exotic greenery to create an eclectic mix of elements that cannot be categorized as one type of design or look. However, there is a clear reverence to Japanese culture in the most subtle of ways.

The restaurants are spearheaded by world-renowned, award-winning Michelin-starred chef Tom Aikens known for his ability to creatively execute a variety of different cuisines from around the world in an inventive and totally original way. The Blue Room, a glamorous and romantic space with its luminescent sapphire and topaz colored upholstery—reminiscent of a painting by Yves Klein—high ceiling and magnificent, jaw- dropping views of the city, hearkens back to the glamour of old Hollywood. In another delicate balancing act, it provides a retro-chic feel, yet at the same time, it is modern and innovative backdrop for guests to enjoy all day dining. The Jade Room offers a totally original bespoke menu that is broad and diverse, giving a sense of the local flavors of Japan with that is bold, beautifully curated and well narrated. As is customary in Japan, both restaurants offer private dining rooms.

Outside on The Jade Room + Garden Terrace is a transformative and unexpected "Sky Garden" where guests are transported from the frenzied and dynamic pace of city life to a beautifully serene oasis and respite right in the middle of the city. With over 500 plants, trees and shrubs comprised of 25 different exotic species including Asian Bamboo, Cherry Laurels and Birds of Paradise, this magical space might just be the largest skyscraper garden in all of Tokyo. About 127,006 kg of fertile soil were brought all the way in from Saitama Prefecture just for this one-of-a-kind project. The outdoor restaurant will serve a small menu of sharing dishes, while the bar will offer a selection of specially curated cocktails.

Gold Bar Edition -- ironically all black with deft flourishes of white and gold inspired by the design of a rare fine piece of jewelry -- features blackened wood finishes inspired by Japanese yakisugi, a traditional method of charring cedar in order to preserve the wood, gold accents, a fluted black marble bar and white barrel vaulted five-meter-high ceilings. The first-floor space with street access, transitions seamlessly from a relaxed lounge during the day, with an afternoon traditional Japanese tea ceremony, with a twist, and an all-day food menu, to a sophisticated cocktail bar in the evenings. The Lobby Bar at the heart of the hotel will be a place for visitors and those living in the city to work, network and play in an open, yet intimate environment, overlooking Tokyo Bay and the Tokyo Tower. Both bars will serve exotic, fun and original custom cocktails featuring flavors from around the globe, as well as an infinite variety of sake, enabling guests to enjoy a singular experience, or all distinct destinations, in one night.

Room rates start from 48,000 yen ++ per room, per night. Terms and conditions apply.

