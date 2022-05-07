Emirates to showcase Premium Economy Class cabin at Arabian Travel Market 2022

Emirates will showcase its Premium Economy Class cabin at Arabian Travel Market 2022 (ATM) in Dubai from May 9-12.

Emirates’ Premium Economy Class seat which will be on display at ATM is a luxurious take on the traditional cabin, providing more comfort with legroom of up to 40 inches, wide seats that span 19.5 inches with a generous 8-inch recline, and other thoughtful touches for customers to comfortably sit back and relax.

The airline will also feature the First Class fully enclosed private suite found on board its Boeing 777-300ER, the newest generation A380 Onboard Lounge, the Boeing 777 Business Class seat, along with other iconic products such as the First Class Shower Spa and its generously pitched Economy Class seats.

Over ATM’s four days, Emirates’ executives and commercial teams will be at the airline's stand (ME3210) in Hall 3 with a busy agenda of face-to-face business meetings, taking the opportunity to network and reconnect with travel trade industry partners.

The trade show, organized annually by Reed Exhibitions and held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, is expected to welcome 20,000 visitors from over 112 countries this year.

