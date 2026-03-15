 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A general view of the Dubai skyline, with Burj Khalifa visible in the center, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran
A general view of the Dubai skyline, with Burj Khalifa visible in the center, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 6, 2026. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky Image: Reuters/Amr Alfiky
travel

Global airlines hike fares, cut routes as fuel costs balloon

0 Comments
By Rajesh Kumar Singh, Shivansh Tiwary and Joanna Plucinska
CHICAGO/LONDON

Global airlines sounded the alarm on Tuesday over soaring jet fuel prices triggered by the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, warning of hundreds ‌of millions of extra costs, higher fares and cuts to some routes.

Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian said the dramatic run-up in jet fuel prices had increased the airline's costs by as much as $400 million in March alone. The industry is ‌moving quickly to pass on higher expenses through fare hikes, he told a ⁠J.P. Morgan industrials conference.

American Airlines said it expects a $400 million increase in first-quarter ⁠expenses due to fuel ⁠costs.

Among the first to act, Scandinavia's biggest airline SAS AB said it is cutting a limited number ‌of flights because of the "sharp and sudden increase" in fuel prices.

"The entire European aviation system is now feeling ⁠the pressure from a sudden fuel shock," it said ⁠in an email.

The war, now in its third week, has thrown global aviation into turmoil, with flights cancelled, rescheduled or rerouted as most Middle East airspace remains closed amid fears of missile and drone attacks.

Jet fuel prices have emerged as a major challenge, pushing up operating ⁠costs, with European prices doubling and Asian prices up almost 80% since the start of U.S. and ⁠Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

Fuel is ‌the industry's second-largest expense after labour, typically accounting for a fifth to a quarter of operating costs. U.S. airlines largely stopped hedging fuel in the past two decades, and SAS said last year it had not hedged any of its fuel consumption for the following 12 months.

Vietnamese authorities have warned the country's aviation industry ‌to prepare for potential flight reductions from April after China and Thailand halted jet fuel exports due to the war, heightening the risk of shortages.

The United Arab Emirates briefly closed its airspace on Tuesday in response to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran, the second straight day of disruption after a drone caused a fire near Dubai airport on Monday.

About 86,000 passengers traveling through Frankfurt airport, one of Europe's largest, were affected by cancellations in the first two weeks of the war. Only one-third ​of weekly connections between the airport and the Middle East are operating now, CEO Stefan Schulte said on Tuesday.

The mounting cost warnings show how the shockwaves from the conflict are spreading far ‌beyond the Middle East as airlines navigate their biggest crisis since the COVID pandemic.

Delta's Bastian said the carrier is well positioned to recover fuel costs and can adjust capacity if elevated prices persist. Still, airlines will need to tread carefully with fare hikes ‌at a time of fragile consumer confidence.

Air France-KLM announced plans last week to increase long-haul ticket ⁠prices to offset surging fuel costs.

Some carriers ⁠have introduced fuel surcharges, but these risk eroding ​profits.

American Airlines said on Tuesday its first-quarter revenue is now expected to rise more than 10%, ⁠above its previous forecast of 7% ‌to 10%, as demand outperformed expectations. But its adjusted loss per share ​will now be towards the lower end of its earlier guidance range of 10 cents to 50 cents.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

My Most Memorable Autumn Escape in Japan: Gala Yuzawa

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

San’inkaigan National Park: Japan At a Different Pace

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What It’s Actually Like to Visit Fukushima Today

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Kurashiki: Slowing Down in Japan’s Canal Town

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Kumano Sanzan: The Land of the Gods

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan Will Raise Visa Fees and Departure Tax in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Urabandai: A Peaceful Autumn Escape in Fukushima

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 of the Coolest Movie Locations in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Tokyo’s 12-Course Omi Wagyu T-Bone Dinner at T-Nakameguro

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Minakami Through Three Seasons: A Traveler’s Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Luggage Storage in Japan: How to Explore Without Dragging Your Suitcase Everywhere

GaijinPot Blog