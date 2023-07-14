Hong Kong Airlines launches flights to Nagoya

Hong Kong Airlines has launched four flights per week to Chubu Centrair International Airport (NGO) in Nagoya.

In addition to the new Nagoya service, Hong Kong Airlines operates an extensive number of flights to Japan including thrice daily service to Tokyo (Narita) and Osaka, double daily flights to Okinawa, a daily service to Fukuoka, and thrice weekly flights to Sapporo.

It is expected that the number of weekly flights to Japan will increase to 73 this month, reaching 97% of pre-pandemic levels.

The airline also plans to upgrade its Nagoya service to a daily service in August.

“Nagoya is a fascinating city, conveniently located near popular travel destinations in Central Japan (Chubu region). Its prime geographic location also offers easy connections to major cities in both the eastern and western regions, including Tokyo and Kansai. There's always a reason to visit Nagoya,” said Jeff Sun, President of Hong Kong Airlines. “We're incredibly thankful to add this enchanting city to our expanding route network in Japan, and we plan to gradually increase service between Hong Kong and Nagoya from the current four times a week to daily flights starting in August. This will strengthen the connection between these two vibrant cities.”

