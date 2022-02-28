Hotel JAL City Toyama opens

Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co Ltd, a subsidiary of Hotel Okura Co Ltd, has announces the opening of the Hotel JAL City Toyama. This is the first Okura Nikko Hotels property in Toyama prefecture, which is situated on the Sea of Japan coast in the Chubu region of Japan.

Based on Hotel JAL City's brand concept “smart simplicity,” the new hotel, which opened on Tuesday, will offer guests a smart and simple stay experience and will meet customer needs with a consolidated range of highly functional services.

The hotel is just a three3-minute walk from JR Toyama station, which offers direct connections to and from Nagano and Tokyo via the Hokuriku Shinkansen, which opened in 2015. The station also provides easy accessibility to the Toyama International Conference Center and other nearby commercial facilities via the streetcars that loop around Toyama City, making the hotel an ideal base for both business and leisure travelers.

Hotel JAL City Toyama will offer 252 guest rooms decorated in subtle monotone shades. The rooms will average 25 square meters in size and will feature hanging lights in red, Hotel JAL City’s main brand color, accentuating a sense of calm and providing a warm glow. The design of the hotel is based on the concept of “Touch Toyama,” with guest rooms on the top floor additionally featuring items that will remind guests of Toyama, such as tin tumblers and brass clocks, with local specialty rice crackers offered as a welcome gift. The Japanese-style bathrooms come with a separate toilet; most are equipped with rain showers and separate bathtubs and showers.

In addition, a large-capacity high-speed wireless LAN will be available throughout the hotel and all guest rooms will feature large 4K TVs with mirroring functionality, allowing smartphones and other smart devices to connect to them. Bathrooms will include original amenities with 100% plant-derived ingredients that are gentle on the skin and environmentally friendly.

The Cafe Contrail, an all-day dining restaurant on the ground floor, will provide an airy atmosphere with large windows that let in light. The breakfast buffet and special set menus will feature a wide variety of dishes using local ingredients made from the abundant seafood in Toyama Bay, known as a “natural fishery,” and produce grown in the surrounding mountains nourished by its famous clear water.

A "J-Lunch" will be available on weekdays, offering a single dish of Western cuisine unique to the hotel. On weekends and holidays, a "Contrail Lunch" will include one main dish and a salad bar featuring fresh vegetables from Toyama prefecture. Dinners will include authentic course meals and à la carte dishes that go well with Toyama’s local sake.

There will be also a bar area in the Cafe Contrail, where guests can choose from a wide variety of Western liquors and wines, and try Toyama's local sake. A "J-Bar" will be equipped with taps dispensing eight different kinds of Japanese sake and four different kinds of wine. Guests who purchase a sake cup, a small tin cup or a glass made in “Glass Town Toyama” in the hotel and keep it in the bar can enjoy one free drink from the “J-Bar” each day.

