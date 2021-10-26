Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: JR East
travel

How to explore Northern Japan’s famous autumn colors for just ¥20,000

TOKYO

With international travel still a challenge, this autumn many are looking for ways to get out of major cities and head into nature to explore Japan’s famous fall foliage. The vibrant oranges, yellows and reds that cover the trees in the Tohoku area provide the perfect antidote to the daily grind.

For any international resident of Japan looking for a fall getaway on a dime, JR EAST has made it easy to head up north by offering a special pass focusing on Tohoku. The JR EAST PASS (Tohoku area) provides non-Japanese passport holders living in Japan the opportunity to travel anywhere on JR EAST lines including Shinkansen covered by the pass for 5 consecutive days for only ¥20,000! 

Tohoku is vast, spanning six prefectures, with something for every type of traveller: from famous temples to remote hikes in one of the region’s many national parks, relaxing onsen resorts, hearty cuisine and more.

Nature lovers can revel in the striking autumn colors at gorges such as Genbikei and Naruko, in Iwate and Miyagi prefectures. History buffs will love taking a stroll back in time down the maple-lined streets of the samurai village of Kakunodate in Akita Prefecture, or experience one of Japan’s most famous temples, the UNESCO World Heritage site of Chusonji in Iwate Prefecture. Thanks to the pass, you can hop on and off trains to stop for soaks along the way at spots like Zao Onsen, a resort village with some of the country’s most sulphurous hot springs (and fantastic foliage viewing), in Yamagata Prefecture.

Looking out the window of the train between such destinations, from Tokyo all the way to the tip of Aomori, one is engulfed in the colors of the changing leaves along the way. 

For more details on the areas covered by the pass and purchasing options, please visit: JR EAST PASS (Tohoku area).

image.png
© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

