herry blossoms may dominate Japan’s spring headlines, but in Mito, plum blossoms come first. Mito City, the capital of Ibaraki Prefecture, is known as the City of Plum Blossoms. In 2026, the Mito Plum Blossom Festival celebrates its 130th anniversary from February 11 to March 22. First held in 1896, the festival has grown into one of eastern Japan’s most established early-spring events. More than a century later, thousands of spectators wander beneath blooming ume trees at two historic sites: Kairakuen and Kodokan.

Held across Kairakuen and Kodokan, the Mito Plum Blossom Festival celebrates early spring with thousands of blooming ume trees. At Kairakuen, around 3,000 plum trees representing roughly 100 varieties flower gradually from mid-February through late March. Visitors can enjoy views from the Kobuntei pavilion, sample seasonal treats from food stalls and attend Sunday outdoor tea ceremonies. Just a short walk away, Kodokan’s historic buildings are framed by hundreds of plum trees.

Festival Highlights

During the plum blossom festival, Kairakuen Park stays open after sunset for Kairakuen UME The Lights 2026 – a limited seasonal light-up that gives the garden a completely different feel at night.

The lighting changes as the plum blossoms progress. Earlier in the season, traditional colors inspired by the garden’s history wash softly over the trees. As the flowers reach their peak, the focus shifts to the blossoms themselves, with gentler illumination that highlights their shape and color against the dark sky. There is also projection mapping in the bamboo grove and subtle lighting along the pathways.

