Inn in Ishikawa Prefecture opens its doors to travelers stranded in Japan due to COVID-19

During the month of April, Kaname Inn Tatemachi in Kanazawa is offering free accommodations to international tourists who are unable to return to their home countries through their crowdfunding project, “Room for Rescue.”

Company president and food blogger Hiroshi Hosokawa recalls his first experience with an acquaintance in just such a situation. “Someone had contacted me with an urgent message asking for help to house a stranded Dutch friend.”

Some of many guests staying at Kaname Inn through the Room for Rescue program

This is how the idea of “Room for Rescue” started. At first, it was friends and friends of friends who needed help. It has now already grown to so many more from all over the world seeking help to find a place to stay. Hosokawa said his hope is to offer a place where stranded travelers can feel safe, and he is happy to share Kanazawa with them, as with all their guests.

Those in need of a room due to international flight cancellations in Japan are encouraged to reach out to Kaname Inn via email at r4r@kaname-japan.com. The offer is currently available until April 30.

Anyone with a Japanese email can contribute to the crowd funder to help support the program https://camp-fire.jp/projects/view/248886

