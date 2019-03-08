Newsletter Signup Register / Login
ZIPAIR Tokyo President Shingo Nishida poses for a photograph during a news conference in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: REUTERS/Maki Shiraki
travel

Japan Airlines’ ZIPAIR low-cost carrier to start flights next year

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan Airlines has named its new low-cost carrier ZIPAIR, and said it will connect Narita airport near Tokyo with Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi and Incheon airport near Seoul next year, as demand for budget air travel grows in Asia.

The operator of the low-cost carrier (LCC) service offering medium to long-haul flights, ZIPAIR Tokyo, said it aimed to eventually offer trans-Pacific and European flights as well, and to turn profitable in two years after the maiden flight in summer 2020.

ZIPAIR plans to start operating with two Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.

Japan Airlines, which operates the short-haul low-cost Jetstar Japan joint venture with Australia’s Qantas Airways , is setting up ZIPAIR to compete against domestic rival ANA Holdings Inc’s budget arm Peach.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

travel

How to See (And Taste!) the Best of Japan’s Tohoku Region

GaijinPot Blog

travel

Winter Tour: Strolling and Snowshoeing Through Gifu’s Hidden Spots

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

9 Onsen in Shikoku Where Men and Women Can Bathe Together

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Travel

This Bud’s for You: Tap into Japan’s Craft Beer Scene

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING