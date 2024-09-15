JAL offers complimentary domestic flights to international passengers

Japan Airlines (JAL) has introduced an exclusive offer for international travelers: complimentary domestic flights to any destination within Japan when booking an international flight with JAL.

Key points of the offer:

- Complimentary domestic flights: Book an international flight with JAL and receive free domestic flights to explore more of Japan.

- Seamless travel experience: Plan your journey with ease, staying at your initial destination (for example, Tokyo) and traveling to another location within Japan without extra charges for most travelers.

Important Information:

- To ensure eligibility, customers must book a JAL international flight and a corresponding domestic flight in the same reservation. Separate bookings for domestic flights are not eligible.

- A stopover fee applies to U.S., Canada, Mexico, and China travelers whose first destination stay in Japan exceeds 24 hours. No additional charges apply for travelers from other countries for the domestic segments.

Currently, this offer is available for customers from the following countries. Plans are in place to expand the eligible countries accordingly.

Source: JAL

© Japan Today