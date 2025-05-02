Japan among popular destinations for China travelers despite warning

Japan was among popular destinations for Chinese travelers during the five-day Labor Day holiday through Monday, despite an earlier warning by the Chinese Embassy in the country about violent crimes and incidents of food poisoning.

Chinese online travel agency Trip.com Group Ltd said Japan ranked alongside South Korea, Thailand and Malaysia as a major overseas travel destination for Chinese holidaymakers.

In April, the embassy in Tokyo urged Chinese nationals to step up precautions regarding personal safety and food hygiene when traveling in Japan, citing indiscriminate killings that have occurred in some areas since last December, as well as an increase in norovirus infection cases.

On Tuesday, China's National Immigration Administration said inbound and outbound cross-border trips made during the holiday period totaled some 10.9 million, up 28.7 percent from the previous year.

The Chinese Culture and Tourism Ministry said the number of domestic trips made in China during the holiday period rose 6.4 percent from the previous year to 314 million.

