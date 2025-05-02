 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
travel

Japan among popular destinations for China travelers despite warning

0 Comments
BEIJING

Japan was among popular destinations for Chinese travelers during the five-day Labor Day holiday through Monday, despite an earlier warning by the Chinese Embassy in the country about violent crimes and incidents of food poisoning.

Chinese online travel agency Trip.com Group Ltd said Japan ranked alongside South Korea, Thailand and Malaysia as a major overseas travel destination for Chinese holidaymakers.

In April, the embassy in Tokyo urged Chinese nationals to step up precautions regarding personal safety and food hygiene when traveling in Japan, citing indiscriminate killings that have occurred in some areas since last December, as well as an increase in norovirus infection cases.

On Tuesday, China's National Immigration Administration said inbound and outbound cross-border trips made during the holiday period totaled some 10.9 million, up 28.7 percent from the previous year.

The Chinese Culture and Tourism Ministry said the number of domestic trips made in China during the holiday period rose 6.4 percent from the previous year to 314 million.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

10 Winter Onsen Trips From Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What’s The Best Internet Provider in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Best Ski Resorts Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How To Get Into Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The World’s Longest Sushi Train at Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Best Observation Decks and Elevated Views in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Tourist Mistakes In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How Does Mixed Gender Bathing Work in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Thrilling Suspension Bridges in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Golden Route: The Best Itinerary for First-Time Travelers to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations For 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Top 10 Nighttime Sakura Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog