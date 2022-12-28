Newsletter Signup Register / Login
travel

Japan to allow 3 more airports to conditionally accept flights from Hong Kong

TOKYO

Japan's transport ministry said Thursday the country will conditionally accept direct flights from Hong Kong to airports in Fukuoka, Naha and one near Sapporo after it had initially planned to ban them.

The flights from Hong Kong can arrive at the three airports provided there are no passengers who have stayed in China's mainland within seven days, it said.

Amid a surge in the number of coronavirus infections in China, the government on Tuesday said it will restrict departures and arrivals of direct flights connecting Japan with mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau to four airports -- Narita, Haneda, Kansai and Chubu.

It also requested that Cathay Pacific Airlines, Hong Kong Airlines and Hong Kong Express Airways halt their flights connecting Hong Kong with the New Chitose, Fukuoka and Naha airports.

But it decided to change the plan following talks with the carriers.

Japan will require all travelers from mainland China and those who visited it within seven days to test for COVID-19 upon arrival starting Friday.

