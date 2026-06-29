Japanese overnight sightseeing train returns for summer with ramen stops and ocean views

By Oona McGee, SoraNews24

One of Japan’s most unique sightseeing trains is about to return for another summer season, with the West Express Ginga set to begin operations on its Kii Peninsula route from 3 July.

Operated by West Japan Railway Company (JR West), the train runs between Kyoto and Shingu and offers a range of special onboard and station-based experiences. Designed as a rolling showcase of the region, the service combines coastal views with local food, cultural experiences and onboard entertainment, turning the journey itself into a highlight of the holiday.

▼ The train runs along the coast in the scenic Wakayama region.

Now in its sixth year on the Kii Peninsula route, the train will operate 24 round trips between 3 July and 30 September, with both daytime and overnight services available. The overnight service departs Kyoto at 9.13 p.m. and arrives in Shingu at 9.35 a.m. the following morning, while the daytime return journey leaves Shingu at 1.05 p.m. and reaches Kyoto at 8.53 p.m.

Passengers travelling on the overnight service can take part in a range of activities highlighting the attractions of southern Wakayama. Onboard staff will introduce notable destinations and regional specialties, while guides will provide commentary on local geoparks between Kushimoto and Shingu. There will also be talks related to rockets and space exploration, reflecting the area’s connection to Japan’s space industry.

One of the highlights of the overnight journey is an extended stop at Wakayama Station, where passengers can pick up takeaway Wakayama ramen from a local restaurant. Further down the line, the train will stop for around an hour at Kushimoto Station, giving travellers the chance to enjoy a special tuna cutlet burger set (advance reservations required) or take a special shuttle bus to the Hashigui-iwa rock formations.

After arriving in Shingu, passengers can join a guided tour of Kumano Hayatama Taisha, one of the three grand shrines of the Kumano region.

Daytime services focus more on local interaction, with product sales, quizzes and other special events being held in the train’s communal space in carriage four. Stations along the route will also welcome passengers with regional treats and activities, and at Kushimoto, local businesses and tourism groups will set up stalls, while the town’s Japan-Turkey friendship mascot, MaguToru, will be on hand to greet passengers.

Another highlight of the journey is a stop at Kainan Station, where local delicacies including pike conger sushi and hayanarezushi, a traditional fermented fish dish, will be available to purchase, although advance reservations are required for some items.

The train’s close ties with the local community extend onboard, as members of Wakayama University’s Kinokuni Line Revitalisation Project will hand out specially produced route maps and host announcements and quiz events during the journey.

As a new feature this year, special West Express Ginga station stamps will be set up at stations along the route during the operating period, separate from the regular station stamp rally popular with railway enthusiasts.

According to JR West, tickets for the first service of the season have already sold out. The railway operator says the route’s combination of Pacific Ocean views, geopark sites and opportunities to interact with local residents continues to make it one of the most distinctive sightseeing rail experiences in western Japan.

All seats are reserved, with tickets available through JR West’s e5489 online reservation service, Midori no Madoguchi ticket offices and Midori no Kenbaiki Plus ticket machines. Fares range from at 8,670 yen for a standard reserved reclining seat, through to 15,380 yen for a premium private room.

Source: West Japan Railway Company via Wakayama Keizai Shimbun

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