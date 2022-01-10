Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Hoshino Resorts
travel

Japanese resort travel company offering exiting 'revenge' graduation trips

0 Comments
By Shannon, SoraNews24
TOKYO

It’s an understatement to say many plans have been canceled in wake of the pandemic, and that means huge milestones have been a bit underwhelming for some. That’s why Hoshino Resorts is offering Graduation Trip Revenge plans at Hoshino Resorts locations throughout Japan. There are many different plans offered within Japan (sorry to those that wanted to go to Korea!), and each has their own perks and highlights that you can enjoy whether you’re graduating from high school, college, and more.

The Kyoto Beppin (Beauty) Plan in Kyoto, for example, offers a beauty makeover experience and features amenities from popular Kyoto oil blotting paper brand Yoja. It also offers kimono rental services so you can feel like the pretty princess you are around Kyoto.

▼ Have that one friend that’s obsessed with beauty? Bring them along

ba12ae204906ea94292b.jpg

The Local Line Plans in Hokkaido’s Asahikawa and Tokyo’s Otsuka neighborhood is great for train lovers, as it gives you the opportunity to ride cute local trains, visit popular restaurants, take Polaroids using photo props with friends, solve riddles, and more.

▼ This cute yellow train is one of Tokyo’s Toden Arakawa streetcars.

741fc65adf93305007a1.jpg

One particularly interesting plan is titled “Graduation Trip Plan With Basically No Time to Sleep”. designed for those that want to enjoy every single minute away from home. It offers board games, midnight snacks, a super-cold fan that simulates splashing cold water on your face, and more.

9d1cdb20291d05fbd1ed.jpg

As for region-specific plans, there’s the Nebuta Graduation Plan that takes place in Aomori Prefecture. It’s set up to mimic the atmosphere of the Nebuta Festival that takes place every autumn and features tons of huge, elaborate floats.

22d0c47d102fa3c71ff1.jpg

Some highlights of the plan include visiting popular photo spots, gift vouchers to try local sake and snacks, and okayu rice porridge room service if you want to sleep in the next day.

▼ The sake is for those that are old enough to drink, obviously.

f3cd4e8cf184d2e82146.jpg

And for those that just want to see and experience some beautiful natural sights, there’s a plan for that, too. The Beautiful Scenery Photo Plan is located on Okinawa’s Iriomote Island. You’ll also get a free reusable water bottle and a huge photo of your choice to hang on your wall!

▼ The tropical island is known for its gorgeous jungles and mangrove forests.

1d438aac7677de6bb159.jpg

There are many other plans offered for those in their twenties, those traveling with family, those that want a taste of luxury, those who want to enjoy winter sports, and more. Each plan starts and ends at a different time (some as late as June 2022), with full details available on Hoshino Resorts’ webpage.

Related: Hoshino Resorts

Source: Hoshino Resorts via Newscast

Images: Hoshino Resorts

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Studio Ghibli answers Spirited Away fan questions, reveals exciting facts and trivia behind the film

-- Gray-sky Gundam photo will brighten the hearts of anyone who loves anime or awesomeness

-- Say hello to Japan’s new generation of adults, fresh from Kitakyushu’s seijinshiki ceremony

© SoraNews24

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Days Exploring Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan’s Best Autumn Spots to Avoid the Crowds

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What It’s Like Working in an Izakaya in Hokkaido 

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Days Exploring Akita, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience Releasing Baby Sea Turtles in Shizuoka Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Best Hidden Spots for a Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Staying Afloat in Tohoku: 5 Fun Boat Rides

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How Did Cherry Blossom Viewing Start in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Yakushima: Exploring Japan’s World Heritage Destination from a Different Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover Tohoku with the New JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog