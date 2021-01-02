Jozankei Onsen: The great Kappa King awaits you in Sapporo’s backyard

stay home, plan the future

Hot spring villages are often located far away from major cities, but this isn’t the case with Jozankei. Part of what attracts visitors to this lush area is its proximity to Sapporo, Hokkaido’s largest city.

It’s only an hour’s drive away, making a day trip convenient for those seeking some relaxation in a steaming hot spring bath while being within arm’s reach of modern comforts.

As a result, Jozankei stands out from other smaller hot spring towns in Hokkaido like Noboribetsu and Yunokawa. There are nearly 60 hot spring sources in Jozankei, with vast indoor and outdoor baths, and its waters are rich in a variety of materials which are believed to have healing properties.

Seasonal highlights

The harsh winters of Hokkaido are a great compliment to the warmth of a dip in a hot spring. One winter highlight that’s sure to light up your night (literally) is the Jozankei Onsen Snow Light Path, where locals create snow lanterns that make for a brisk stroll usually held at the end of January at Jozankei Shrine.

Hokkaido is well-known for its snow and ice festivals in the winter, as well as its gorgeous scenery and cool weather in spring and summer. But, no matter the season, the sights and natural beauty of this hot spring town will take you away from the stress and worries of the world.

