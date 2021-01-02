Newsletter Signup Register / Login
stay home, plan the future

Jozankei Onsen: The great Kappa King awaits you in Sapporo’s backyard

0 Comments
SAPPORO

Hot spring villages are often located far away from major cities, but this isn’t the case with Jozankei. Part of what attracts visitors to this lush area is its proximity to Sapporo, Hokkaido’s largest city.

It’s only an hour’s drive away, making a day trip convenient for those seeking some relaxation in a steaming hot spring bath while being within arm’s reach of modern comforts.

As a result, Jozankei stands out from other smaller hot spring towns in Hokkaido like Noboribetsu and Yunokawa. There are nearly 60 hot spring sources in Jozankei, with vast indoor and outdoor baths, and its waters are rich in a variety of materials which are believed to have healing properties.

Seasonal highlights

The harsh winters of Hokkaido are a great compliment to the warmth of a dip in a hot spring. One winter highlight that’s sure to light up your night (literally) is the Jozankei Onsen Snow Light Path, where locals create snow lanterns that make for a brisk stroll usually held at the end of January at Jozankei Shrine.

Hokkaido is well-known for its snow and ice festivals in the winter, as well as its gorgeous scenery and cool weather in spring and summer. But, no matter the season, the sights and natural beauty of this hot spring town will take you away from the stress and worries of the world.

Click here to read more.

© GaijinPot Travel

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Can Fukui’s Obama City Draw Visitors with Rural Tourism Alone?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Learning the Way of the Monks in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Stroll Through Time to the Historic Edo Period in Takehara City

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

GaijinPot’s Guide to Go To Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Winners of the Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

GaijinPot’s 2020 Cherry Blossom Contest Winner and Top 10 Photos

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Five Spots for a Warm Weather Vacation in Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Vacations to Help Rebuild Japan’s Disaster Hit Tohoku Region

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Grand Tour of the Mitsuboshi Kaidou, Japan’s ‘Three-Star Road’

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Share Your Favorite Memories of Japan on Social Media and Win ¥100,000 in JNTO Travel Vouchers

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

WeBase: The Hostel Retreat That’s Making Us All Want to Holiday in Kamakura

GaijinPot Blog