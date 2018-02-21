Newsletter Signup Register / Login
JTB launches free smartphone app to assist foreign tourists

TOKYO

Travel agency JTB Corp said Thursday it has developed a free smartphone app to help foreign visitors to Japan obtain sightseeing information.

Called Japan Trip Navigator, the app jointly developed with Microsoft Japan Co and navigation service firm Navitime Japan Co can also identify locations shown in photographs loaded by users.

It provides information on over 100 model sightseeing courses as well as on tourist attractions. The app also has a concierge feature.

It is initially being offered for iPhones, and the Android version will become available in March, according to the company.

Only an English version of the app is initially available. JTB plans to offer it in other languages in the future.

