Kanagawa’s four best spots for winter night out

Kanagawa Prefecture can be reached in just an hour from Tokyo. There are various all-season destinations to attract visitors. In particular, these four spots are very popular for their gorgeous illuminations seen only at this time of the year. In Tokyo, some popular illumination areas are packed with people and difficult to see at a relaxed and leisure pace, but these spots in Kanagawa are more spacious and usually not too crowded. You can enjoy them without feeling pressed.

Yomiuriland, Jewellumination (Kawasaki City)

In 40 to 50 minutes by train and bus from Shinjuku, you will get to Yomiuriland. Jewellumination is an annual winter event of this amusement park. This year, under the theme of “Jewelry Olympus”, lighting up of 12 new spots began.

The largest ever number of 6,500,000 LED bulbs in various colors and the stylish performance of fountain and light is a fascinating spectacle. Not only after dark, it is also recommended to spend a whole day here having fun with a variety of park attractions. Visit the park with your loved ones or family, and make a heart-warming memory.

Until May 6, 2020.

Enoshima SeaCandle, “Jewels of Shonan” (Fujisawa City)

Enoshima is a small island located about 70 minutes’ train ride from Tokyo Station. During the period of the “Jewels of Shonan” event, the whole island is filled with bright colors. The lighthouse named SeaCandle is lit up in other designs throughout the year in addition to this special event, so you can have a splendid view anytime you come.

Be sure to go up to the top of SeaCandle and see the breathtaking view. The scenery from the opposite shore is totally different, but as beautiful.

Until February 16, 2020

Sagamiko Resort Pleasure Forest, “Sagamiko Illumillion” (Sagamihara City)

Pleasure Forest is an amusement park located about 100 minutes’ train ride from Tokyo Station. It is known for its three-dimensional lighting covering the premises of different elevations. Ten park attractions can be enjoyed after dark and will become a special memory, including Lift of Rainbow which takes you up through the sparkling road. A great way to heal and warm your body before you leave is a visit the hot spring spa.

Until April 5, 2020

Yokohama Chinatown, 2020 Chinese New Year Spring Festival (Yokohama City)

It's about a 40-minute train ride from Tokyo Station. Under the theme of “Gofuku-to-mon” (May all happiness come to your life), the whole town is brightly illuminated. On the main road, a huge dragon made of 150 lanterns shows dynamic dancing and a cute little dragon performs in the night sky on the Kanteibyo street. Come and see this gleaming Chinatown that can be seen only during this season.

Until February 8, 2020

© Japan Today