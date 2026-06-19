Kintetsu Railway and Linkitivity launch new digital tickets with express fares

Kintetsu Railway Co Ltd and Linkitivity Inc have announced the sale of digital tickets that can be purchased online in advance and combine the base train fare and reserved seats. These tickets can be purchased in advance through online travel agencies overseas.

Kintestu Railways is one of the major railway companies in Japan, connecting major cities like Osaka, Kyoto, and Nagoya with popular sightseeing spots such as Ise-shima and Nara.

This service combines the basic train fare and limited express reserved seat fee in a single digital ticket and is available for purchase online before arriving in Japan. This allows visitors to skip buying tickets at the station and avoid complicated web sites, facilitating smoother travel.

Main Features

Advance purchasing: The express ticket and basic train fare can be purchased as a set online before arriving in Japan.

Smooth transit: Users can skip the lines at the station and go straight to their reserved train

Available through foreign online travel agencies: Tickets can be purchased through popular travel sites overseas, with plans for further expansion to other services

Available Areas

This service covers major tourist routes in Japan.

Osaka – Nagoya

Osaka/Kyoto/Nagota – Ise-shima (Ise Grand Shrine, coastal resort areas)

Osaka/Kyoto – Nara (World Heritage historic city)

*Future expansion is planned to other areas

How to use

Step 1: Purchase tickets for selected train online or through an online travel agent.

Linkitivity: https://ars-kintetsutk.triplabo.com/home

Step 2: Board the train and sit in the reserved seat on the day of the trip.

Source: APOC Wire

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