Newsletter Signup Register / Login
travel

Korean Air to reduce flights to Japan

0 Comments
SEOUL

Korean Air has confirmed plans to reduce the number of flights to Japan, while increasing flights to Southeast Asia, Oceania, and Chinese markets.

Korean Air will suspend the Busan-Osaka route (14 flights a week) from Sept 16, as well as Jeju-Narita (3 flights a week) and Jeju-Osaka (4 flights a week) from Nov 1.

The airline will also temporarily suspend some of its other Japan routes. Incheon-Komatsu (3 flights a week) and Incheon-Kagoshima (3 flights a week) will be suspended from Sept 29 to Nov 16, and Incheon-Asahikawa (5 flights a week) will be suspended from Sept 29 to Oct 26.

For Incheon-Osaka/Fukuoka routes, both routes currently have 28 flights a week, and the frequency will be decreased to 21 flights a week between Oct 27 and Nov 16. The frequency of Incheon-Okinawa will be reduced from seven to four flights a week, and Busan-Narita/Fukuoka from fourteen to seven flights a week, between Sept 29 and Nov 16.

In the meantime, Korean Air plans to strengthen its route competitiveness by focusing more on other markets, such as Southeast Asia, Oceania, and China in the winter season.

To begin with, Korean Air will launch a new daily route to Clark, Philippines, starting from Oct 27. The airline will also add four more operations a week for Incheon-Chiang Mai/Bali, increasing the number of flights per week to eleven. In Oceania, the frequency of the Incheon-Brisbane route will be increased from five to seven flights a week.

Korean Air also plans to start direct thrice weekly flights from Incheon to Zhangjiajie and Hangzhou in China, and Incheon-Nanjing four times a week. The service between Incheon and Beijing will be operated 17 times a week, up from the previous 14 a week.

In other changes, Korean Air will boost the frequency on some domestic routes. It will launch a new service between Pohang and Jeju seven times a week, and the Ulsan-Jeju flight will be operated seven times a week, an increase of two flights a week.

The schedule updates are subject to government approval.

© Asia Travel Tips

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Travel

Why Are These Things So Expensive in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Travel

Ink and Onsen: How to Enjoy Hot Springs If You Have Tattoos

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Shotengai: Exploring the Nostalgic Pulse of Japan’s Local Shopping Streets

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mt. Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Travel

GaijinPot’s 2019 Cherry Blossom Contest Winner and Top 20 Photos

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Travel

Pressing Pause on The Tokyo Rush with Two Days in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Guided Tours Where You Can Experience Tokyo Like A Local

GaijinPot Blog