Matsue's skyline debate: Will high-rises threaten tourism and tradition?

By Laura Payne

A wooden notice resembling a kosatsu (signboard that announced official edicts in feudal Japan) was recently erected outside of the city hall in Matsue, capital of Shimane Prefecture. The notice — written in sarcastic old-style Japanese — implored the local mayor not to prioritize “Osaka merchants” over “citizens who hold their hometown dear.” This kosatsu is evidence of an ongoing controversy.

An Osaka-based real estate company is currently constructing “Matsue the Tower,” a 19-story residential building, near some of Matsue’s most famous historical landmarks. Local residents have been voicing opposition to the project, claiming a high rise in this location will negatively impact local tourism, alter historic scenery and set an unwanted precedent for future development.

Construction is moving forward despite this disapproval, but important conversations continue as well.

The city of national, natural and notable treasures

The area around Matsue Castle is home to preserved historical landscapes and modern buildings such as the prefectural government office. Image: スムース/Pixta

Shimane Prefecture sits in the southwest of Japan’s main island — accessible from Tokyo in about 90 minutes via domestic flight or in about seven hours by train. Matsue is Shimane’s prefectural capital and largest city by population (just under 200,000 residents were counted in 2023).

Matsue was founded in the early 17th century after the Horio clan — feudal lords — were granted governance of what is now eastern Shimane by shogun Tokugawa Ieyasu. The Horio clan oversaw the construction of Matsue Castle, which was completed in 1611 and still maintains its original structure today. Now, Matsue Castle is a designated national treasure and one of only 12 Japanese castles that preserves a centuries-old tower.

A nearby samurai residential district and canals surrounding Matsue Castle have also changed little in the past few centuries. This preservation of historic locales combined with the perpetuation of traditions such as tea ceremony culture and unique local festivals infuse Matsue with a distinct “castle town atmosphere.”

Lake Shinji is considered a “Wetland of International Importance” under the Ramsar Convention. The lake supports diverse animal species, including migratory birds. Image: takapon/Pixta

Despite being Shimane’s largest city, Matsue coexists with surrounding nature. The city sits on the shore of Lake Shinji, Japan’s seventh largest lake. Visitors and residents alike adore Lake Shinji for its gorgeous sunsets and abundance of foods such as shijimi (basket clams) — a delicacy harvested by local fishermen and sold across Japan.

Matsue’s residents also treasure the views of mountains surrounding the city — scenery that was praised by the 19th-century author (and former Matsue resident) Lafcadio Hearn in his book Glimpses of Unfamiliar Japan. These mountains have remained visible from the city over centuries because Matsue’s development has not included the construction of skyscrapers (currently the city’s tallest building is only 75 meters high).

Controversy stirs the castle town

A view from Matsue Castle. Current city ordinances emphasize that new construction should not obstruct views seen from this landmark. Image: PIXSTAR/Pixta

To allow new development while preserving historical and natural landscapes, Matsue currently enforces ordinances that restrict the height, color and other features of new buildings in certain neighborhoods.

In 2023, Mayor Akihito Uesada and the Matsueshi Keikan Shingi Kai (Matsue City Landscape Council) determined that the Osaka-based Keihan Real Estate Company’s plan to construct a 19-story (57-meter-tall) residential building near Matsue Castle complied with city ordinances. Thus, the city offered no objections to the project.

However, the citizens’ group Matsue Fuukei Kaigi (Matsue Scenery Conference) opposed the plan, pointing out that due to blind spots in current ordinances the Landscape Council only considered whether views seen from Matsue Castle’s tower would be obstructed — ignoring the impact on pedestrians’ perspectives and the overall “harmony” of the city center’s scenery.

Multiple "kosatsu" notices have been posted in the city, protesting Keihan Real Estate’s development while nodding at Matsue’s castle town identity. Image: Laura Payne

Petitions and an official request for reconsideration were subsequently submitted by the Scenery Conference, a majority of Landscape Council members and a local neighborhood association — which had confirmed that about a dozen of the 36 neighborhood associations in Matsue Castle’s vicinity opposed the development.

However, the idea of reconsideration has been rebuffed on the grounds that the development follows current laws, standing in a designated “Commercial Zone” where facilities can be built freely as long as they do not violate ordinances. Moreover, city officials have stated that since this is a private project, they do not control it.

Mayor Uesada’s main response in reaction to protests has been to ask Keihan Real Estate to consider lowering the height of their building. Keihan Real Estate has so far rejected this suggestion, asserting that their plan is legal and that changes could impact profitability.

Debating future impacts

Shimane has been taking action to attract international tourists such as creating a travel website aimed at people attending the 2025 Osaka World Expo. Image: kazukiatuko/Pixta

Like many regions outside of major urban hubs, Shimane is grappling with an aging population and the exodus of young people to larger cities — a matter driven by factors such as limited local job opportunities. The weight of these problems is compounded by the fact that Shimane is Japan’s second least-populated prefecture.

Tourism — particularly inbound tourism — is one local industry that Shimane is working to expand because compared to places like the adjacent Hiroshima Prefecture, Shimane receives few international visitors. In fact, data from the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) reported that Shimane was Japan’s least-visited prefecture for “sightseeing and leisure” among international tourists in 2023.

Opponents of Keihan Real Estate’s development plan claim that altering central Matsue’s landscape with high-rise residences could hinder the growing tourism industry by diminishing Matsue’s historic atmosphere. Moreover, opponents worry that this development’s approval could inspire the construction of more high rises.

City officials are currently discussing updates to local ordinances that would set clearer restrictions on features such as building height. However, these updates would only apply to future development projects.

The conversation continues

Local artist Hiro Ajiki recently painted this mural in central Matsue. It features angels and a heart-shaped balloon that bears the message: “Give us back the sky.” Image: Laura Payne

Construction of Matsue the Tower is projected to finish in 2026. In the meantime, voices of disapproval continue.

Multiple kosatsu notices have appeared around the city displaying protest messages. Meanwhile, local artist Hiro Ajiki painted a Banksy-esque mural of angels looking towards the construction site to raise awareness of the controversy.

The Matsue Scenery Conference opened an online petition opposing the construction in January 2024. Additionally, in February 2025 the Scenery Conference announced plans to sponsor a mayoral candidate in upcoming city elections — hoping to officially bring their voices into local politics.

The question of how a city can preserve local heritage while adapting to the future is a common yet complicated question, and Matsue continues to search for an answer.

