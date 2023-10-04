Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Michelin will award its first hotel 'keys' in early 2024 Photo: AFP
travel

Michelin to rate hotels as well as restaurants

0 Comments
PARIS

From stars to keys -- the Michelin Guide will start rating hotels in the same way as restaurants, it announced on Thursday.

The editors say they want to create a "trusted reference" that helps travellers cut through the vast array of online hotel suggestions.

Director Gwendal Poullennec said the original Michelin Guide, launched in 1900, "was created to enlighten travellers at a time when there was a lack of information.

"Today, by contrast, they find themselves confronted by a mass of information. Our users spend on average 10 hours in front of screens to prepare a trip and consult more than 10 platforms -- it's an obstacle course," he said.

Poullennec took over the guide in 2018, the same year it bought Tablet Hotels, a US-based site offering boutique hotel stays around the world.

Their teams have been working together to create an initial selection of 5,300 hotels across 120 countries, with the best due to receive their awards in the first half of 2024.

Rather than the stars awarded to the top restaurants, the best hotels will get keys based on several criteria including architecture, individuality, service, comfort and price.

As with restaurants, these will be decided by teams of anonymous inspectors.

These days, the Michelin Guide makes most of its money through referrals from its website, taking one euro per reservation.

Hotels will pay a 10 to 15 percent commission to Michelin for reservations through its site, Poullennec said, vowing that editorial and sales team will operate independently.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Things to Know Before You Go to Universal Studios Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Best Museums in Japan for Fashion Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How to Rent a Car in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Popular Neighborhoods to Visit in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Mobal is Your Lifeline for SIM Cards in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Under the Stars: 5 Stargazing Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Day Trips from Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Solo Trip Around Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan’s Whisky Region: Experience Chichibu’s Food and Malt

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things To Do Around Nagoya Station

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience Bonsai, Kimono and Japanese Culture in Saitama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog