 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: PIXTA/ Hiroko
travel

Mount Wakakusa glows in fire and light in centuries-old tradition

0 Comments
By Abhijit Sen
NARA

Mount Wakakusa in Nara Prefecture is near several World Heritage Sites, including Todaiji Temple, Kasuga Taisha Shrine and Mount Kasuga Primeval Forest. Many people visit these sites, but not everyone knows about Wakakusa Yamayaki, an exciting tradition held every January. For one night only, the entire mountain turns red with flames, fireworks burst overhead and the ancient capital bears witness to sacred history.

screenshot-2026-02-06-at-11-03-43.png

Wakakusa Yamayaki tradition goes back over 250 years, but its exact origins remain unclear. One legend speaks of Uguisutsuka Tumulus, a keyhole-shaped burial mound near the summit. People long ago believed that spirits arose from the tomb and that burning the mountain during this time would calm them. Others say the fire encouraged new growth in spring or served as a memorial for ancestors.

In the past, people even lit fires on their own, which eventually became dangerous to the nearby temples of Todaiji and Kofukuji. At the end of the Edo period, all the well-known temples came together to organize a fire ceremony. The primary purpose of the Wakakusa Yamayaki festival is to pray for protection, peace and the arrival of a new season.

Festival Highlights

screenshot-2026-02-06-at-11-06-38.png

Click here to read more.

© GaijinPot

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Shimoda Day Trip: Waterfalls, Onsen, Beaches—and The Best Seafood of Your Life

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

My Most Memorable Autumn Escape in Japan: Gala Yuzawa

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Minakami Through Three Seasons: A Traveler’s Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Tokyo’s 12-Course Omi Wagyu T-Bone Dinner at T-Nakameguro

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Luggage Storage in Japan: How to Explore Without Dragging Your Suitcase Everywhere

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Kurashiki: Slowing Down in Japan’s Canal Town

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Urabandai: A Peaceful Autumn Escape in Fukushima

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan Will Raise Visa Fees and Departure Tax in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

San’inkaigan National Park: Japan At a Different Pace

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 of the Coolest Movie Locations in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Kumano Sanzan: The Land of the Gods

GaijinPot Blog