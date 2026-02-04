Mount Wakakusa glows in fire and light in centuries-old tradition

By Abhijit Sen

Mount Wakakusa in Nara Prefecture is near several World Heritage Sites, including Todaiji Temple, Kasuga Taisha Shrine and Mount Kasuga Primeval Forest. Many people visit these sites, but not everyone knows about Wakakusa Yamayaki, an exciting tradition held every January. For one night only, the entire mountain turns red with flames, fireworks burst overhead and the ancient capital bears witness to sacred history.

Wakakusa Yamayaki tradition goes back over 250 years, but its exact origins remain unclear. One legend speaks of Uguisutsuka Tumulus, a keyhole-shaped burial mound near the summit. People long ago believed that spirits arose from the tomb and that burning the mountain during this time would calm them. Others say the fire encouraged new growth in spring or served as a memorial for ancestors.

In the past, people even lit fires on their own, which eventually became dangerous to the nearby temples of Todaiji and Kofukuji. At the end of the Edo period, all the well-known temples came together to organize a fire ceremony. The primary purpose of the Wakakusa Yamayaki festival is to pray for protection, peace and the arrival of a new season.

Festival Highlights

