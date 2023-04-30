MSC Cruises announces Bellissima’s summer season out of Yokohama

MSC Cruises hosted a special event on board MSC Bellissima in Yokohama last week to mark the start of the summer 2023 season and to celebrate the 15-year anniversary of the line’s presence in the country.

Sales opened on Tuesday for MSC Cruises’ first ever winter season in Japan. With cruises now year-round from Japan, MSC Cruises offers the largest cruise capacity in the region, setting the line on track to become the number one cruise line in the country.

The new winter programme on MSC Bellissima will commence from November 2023 with an 11-night, 9-night and 6-night cruise from Yokohama. From January to March 2024, MSC Bellissima will homeport in Naha/Okinawa offering guests from around the world the opportunity to experience Japan’s stunning landscapes and beaches, rich cultural heritage, ancient traditions, and modern attractions with multiple destinations – all without having to repack a suitcase.

The Winter 23/24 season will see MSC Bellissima sailing within Japan and to Keelung, Taiwan (China), offering cruises of four to five nights in length, with varying itineraries visiting destinations such as:

Okinawa - The fifth largest island of Japan is known for its balmy tropical climate, expansive beaches and stunning coral reefs, as well as historical sites

Ishigaki – Another stunning beach destination with incredible snorkelling, diving and surfing sites, guests may go searching for the Shiraho Reef's rare blue coral in Iriomote-Ishigaki National Park

Keelung, Taiwan (China) - Keelung City is surrounded by inspiring mountains and is home to a bustling waterfront, where street-food stalls at Miaokou Night Market offer traditional snacks and seafood. Several forts pepper the area and offer breath-taking views out to sea

Miyako Island - Miyako Island is revered for its white sandy beaches and turquoise waters. Guests will delight in local foods, including sweet mangoes, or go out looking for adventure in the many underwater caverns

This summer, MSC Bellissima will be sailing six to nine-night summer sailings out of Yokohama – offering one-of-a-kind opportunities to discover the beauty of the region. Some of the departures still have availability. For more information, visit here.

About MSC Bellissima

MSC Bellissima is the second innovative cruise ship of the company’s Meraviglia class. Designed as the ship for all seasons and rich in onboard features, MSC Bellissima offers guests an unforgettable MSC Cruises experience with highlights including:

Twelve dining venues and more than 20 bars and lounges, guests will be spoiled for choice including a French specialty restaurant L’Atelier Bistrot. The ship will also feature acclaimed pastry chef Jean-Philippe Maury’s Chocolate & Café, dedicated entirely to unique and elegant chocolate creations and desserts and a delight for anyone with a sweet tooth

An award-winning family offering with kids’ activities and services from partners Lego Group and Chicco with a dedicated family deck area

Exclusive shows in the intimate state-of-the art venue: The Carousel Lounge combining awe-inspiring acrobatics, dance and music all to create multi-sensory entertainment experience with light, sound and dazzling acrobatic performances

The MSC Yacht Club with luxurious accommodations spanning three decks, private facilities and butler service round-the-clock

A spectacular LED Sky Screen at Sea at 80 meters long encompassing a stunning 96-meter-long Mediterranean-style promenade, designed to become the social hub of the ship

Comfortable and innovative accommodations to meet every need demonstrating the way that MSC Cruises puts the guest at the heart of its designs and ship building and with 10 different types of cabins to choose from, there really is something for everyone.

