Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: MSC Cruises
travel

MSC Cruises Japan awarded Cruise of the Year Grand Prix 2023

0 Comments
TOKYO

MSC Cruises Japan has been awarded Cruise of the Year by the executive committee of the Japan Oceangoing Passenger Ship Association (JOPA). The Cruise of the Year 2023 Grand Prix was awarded to MSC Cruises Japan for the MSC Bellissima Japan Cruise.

This competition has been sponsored by the JOPA, which began in 2009 and recognizes companies and organizations that have made significant contributions to the development of the cruise industry.

JOPA said MSC Cruises Japan received the award because the cruise line offered a wide variety of cruise packages and charter cruises throughout the year and contributed greatly to the Japanese cruise industry's efforts to promote the benefits of cruising to people of all ages.

JOPA said in a statement: "The number of passengers on MSC cruises around Japan, including charter cruises, exceeded 100,000. MSC Cruises Japan has been praised for opening up new markets, creating innovative sales channels, and successfully reaching a younger audience by being featured in the 2023 popular Netflix Japan Original movie, 'In Love and Deep Water.'" 

Oliviero Morelli, president of MSC Cruises Japan, commented: "We are truly grateful to MSC Cruises for bringing MSC Bellissima to Japan and welcoming so many guests onboard. We would like to thank our suppliers and trade partners for their cooperation in helping us achieve this wonderful award. I would also like to congratulate the entire crew on board and of course, my staff at MSC Cruises Japan."

MSC Bellissima will continue sailing Japan in 2024. Please see below for the 2024 itineraries.

Okinawa Winter Cruise: 

https://www.msccruises.com/int/japan/cruise-deals/winter-cruises

Japan Cruise 2024:

https://www.msccruises.com/int/japan/cruise-deals/summer-cruises

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Best Museums in Japan for Fashion Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan’s Whisky Region: Experience Chichibu’s Food and Malt

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Mobal is Your Lifeline for SIM Cards in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Under the Stars: 5 Stargazing Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things To Do Around Nagoya Station

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Solo Trip Around Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Day Trips from Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Popular Neighborhoods to Visit in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Stunning Fall Flower Gardens in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience Bonsai, Kimono and Japanese Culture in Saitama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Know Before You Go to Universal Studios Japan

GaijinPot Blog