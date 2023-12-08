MSC Cruises Japan awarded Cruise of the Year Grand Prix 2023

MSC Cruises Japan has been awarded Cruise of the Year by the executive committee of the Japan Oceangoing Passenger Ship Association (JOPA). The Cruise of the Year 2023 Grand Prix was awarded to MSC Cruises Japan for the MSC Bellissima Japan Cruise.

This competition has been sponsored by the JOPA, which began in 2009 and recognizes companies and organizations that have made significant contributions to the development of the cruise industry.

JOPA said MSC Cruises Japan received the award because the cruise line offered a wide variety of cruise packages and charter cruises throughout the year and contributed greatly to the Japanese cruise industry's efforts to promote the benefits of cruising to people of all ages.

JOPA said in a statement: "The number of passengers on MSC cruises around Japan, including charter cruises, exceeded 100,000. MSC Cruises Japan has been praised for opening up new markets, creating innovative sales channels, and successfully reaching a younger audience by being featured in the 2023 popular Netflix Japan Original movie, 'In Love and Deep Water.'"

Oliviero Morelli, president of MSC Cruises Japan, commented: "We are truly grateful to MSC Cruises for bringing MSC Bellissima to Japan and welcoming so many guests onboard. We would like to thank our suppliers and trade partners for their cooperation in helping us achieve this wonderful award. I would also like to congratulate the entire crew on board and of course, my staff at MSC Cruises Japan."

MSC Bellissima will continue sailing Japan in 2024. Please see below for the 2024 itineraries.

