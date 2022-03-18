Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Myanmar, home to the temples of Bagan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is to reopen to foreign tourists from April 17 Photo: AFP/File
travel

Myanmar to reopen to international tourists

0 Comments
YANGON

Myanmar will resume international passenger flights from April 17, the military said Saturday, lifting a two-year ban on foreign tourists.

The Southeast Asian nation closed its borders to visitors in March 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in an attempt to prevent rising infections.

Myanmar was further isolated after a coup last year saw huge protests and a bloody military crackdown on dissent, sending its economy -- including its tourism industry -- into freefall.

"We will open all international flights on 17 April, and can fly as regularly," said the National Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment of Coronavirus Disease, citing falling COVID-19 infections.

In a statement it said the decision was "in order to improve the tourism business sector, and in order to have smooth trip for visitors who come to visit Myanmar".

Visitors will be required to quarantine for a week -- undergoing two PCR tests -- and must be fully vaccinated, according to the health ministry.

Myanmar's tourism industry was battered by the pandemic, with the country registering 40,000 daily COVID-19 cases at its peak last year. It has recorded almost 20,000 deaths in total.

Spiralling violence following the junta takeover has also dented business, with many international firms pulling out of the nation.

More than 1,600 people have been killed by security forces and over 11,000 arrested since the coup, according to a local monitoring group.

The junta indicated late last year it was moving to reopen to international visitors in 2022, hoping to take advantage of the slew of local traditional holidays.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

cash card with Visa Debit functionality

For Everyday Cashless Payments!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Experience Releasing Baby Sea Turtles in Shizuoka Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Iconic Gorges, Legends and UNESCO World Heritage Temples of Iwate Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What It’s Like Working in an Izakaya in Hokkaido 

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Visit to Iwate Prefecture Offers Visitors the Perfect Blend of Nature, Culture and History

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things You Can Do in Nagoya’s Osu Shopping District

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan’s Best Autumn Spots to Avoid the Crowds

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Early Spring: Cherry Blossoms and Plums in Kanagawa and Shizuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Dealing with Mandatory Hotel Quarantine for Foreign Residents Returning to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience the Coastal Legacy and Natural Heart of Japan’s Kii Peninsula

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Best Hidden Spots for a Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 More Cool Studio Ghibli Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Yakushima: Exploring Japan’s World Heritage Destination from a Different Perspective

GaijinPot Blog