Photo: PR Times
Need a place to stay in Japan? These share houses have discounts for newly arrived foreigners

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
Japan has had extremely strict border controls for most of the pandemic, but with infection numbers gradually decreasing, they’re finally being relaxed. The country has already begun accepting inbound foreigner residents on work and student visas, and results from this month’s trial program for inbound tourism groups from overseas will be used to determine hopefully more lenient entry procedures this summer.

Naturally, more foreigners entering Japan means more foreigners who need to find a place to stay in Japan, and to help with that Share House 180, which manages a chain of boarding houses (or share houses, as they’re called in Japan) is offering generous discounts on rent specifically for foreigners in Japan.

Share 180 is offering discounts at nine of its locations. Two are in the Kanto (east Japan) area within commuting distance of Tokyo, three in Nagoya, three in Sapporo, and one in the historical town of Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture.

▼ Share 180’s Urban Terrace Fujigaoka, in Yokohama, a 45-minute commute to Shibuya Station in Tokyo

Screen-Shot-2022-05-22-at-14.27.37.png

The for-foreigner discounts are:

● Urban Terrace Fujigaoka (Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture)

First month’s rent free

● Urban Terrace Dokkyo Daigakumae (Soka, Saitama Prefecture -- 40 minutes to Tokyo’s Ueno Station)

First month’s rent free

● English Share 180° Osu Kannon (Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture)

5,000 yen off monthly rent

● English Share 180° Kanayama (Nagoya)

5,000 yen off monthly rent

● Multiple Share 180° Kanayama Higashi (Nagoya)

20 percent off monthly rent

▼ English Share 180° Kanayama

Screen-Shot-2022-05-22-at-14.28.45.png

● Buie Asabu (Sapporo, Hokkaido Prefecture)

30 percent off monthly rent

● Buie Susukino (Sapporo)

15 percent off monthly rent

● Artroom (Sapporo)

30 percent off monthly rent

● Share House 180° Kanazawa (Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture)

20 percent off monthly rent

To qualify for the discounts, you must be:

● Arriving in Japan from overseas after the start of June

● Not be a Japanese citizen or permanent resident of Japan

● Plan to stay at the share house for at least six months (penalty fees apply for those leaving in less time)

In addition, the discounts are available for a limited number of rooms at each property.

● Five rooms at Urban Terrace Fujigaoka, Urban Terrace Dokkyo Daigakumae, and Buie Asabu

● Three rooms at English Share 180° Kanayama, Multiple Share 180° Kanayama Higashi, and Buie Susukino

● Two rooms at Share House 180° Kanazawa and Artroom

● One room at English Share 180° Osu Kannon

The promotion, officially called “Welcome to Japan!” (hospitable exclamation point included) kicks off June 1.

Source, images: PR Times

© SoraNews24

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

