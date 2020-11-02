Oakwood opens 12th property in Japan

Oakwood, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments, has expanded its portfolio of serviced apartments in Japan with the opening of the Oakwood Suites Yokohama, the group's 12th property in the country.

The 175-unit Oakwood Suites Yokohama is the second serviced apartment asset owned by Mapletree in Japan and part of Oakwood’s efforts to effect continued portfolio growth globally.

“Mapletree is delighted to open its second Oakwood-branded property in Japan, following the opening of Oakwood Apartments Azabudai, Tokyo in 2017,” said Chua Tiow Chye, deputy group chief executive officer, Mapletree Investments. “Despite the current global situation, Oakwood continues to expand its management and operations with the broadening of its portfolio of hospitality properties globally. The opening of Oakwood Suites Yokohama marks an important milestone for Mapletree as we continue to acquire and develop new lodging assets around the world, which will be managed under the Oakwood brand.”

Located above Bashamichi Station on the Minato-Mirai subway line, Oakwood Suites Yokohama occupies the 46th to the 51st floors of The Kitanaka Yokohama Tower, Yokohama’s tallest and largest residential complex.

Guests can enjoy easy access to retail outlets, a supermarket, selection of dining venues as well as a well-known concert hall within the same building. Key attractions such as Yamashita Park, Chinatown and the famous Yokohama Red Brick Warehouses are within walking distance.

All 175 units offer panoramic views of the city or Yokohama Bay, and span accommodation options that range from cozy studios to luxurious three-bedroom residences.

Each unit is fully equipped with a kitchenette, washer and dryer, whilst facilities include a residents’ lounge, 24-hour fitness centre and a restaurant.

“As the pioneer of serviced residences with over 50 years of hospitality expertise, Oakwood’s strength lies in our continuous service innovation to cater to evolving guest preferences. We recognise the increasing demand for sophisticated residential lifestyle and personal space when discerning guests make their travel decisions. This trend opens the window of opportunity for Oakwood to differentiate the hospitality landscape in gateway cities. I am confident that Oakwood Suites Yokohoma will be a resounding success,” said Dean Schreiber, interim chief executive officer of Oakwood.

