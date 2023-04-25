Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Park Hyatt Tokyo in Shinjuku Photo: Park Hyatt Tokyo
travel

Park Hyatt Tokyo to close in 2024 for major upgrades

TOKYO

Park Hyatt Tokyo on Wednesday announced plans for a renewal of its guest rooms and facilities starting in spring 2024.

The hotel will suspend operations from May 7,  2024, and is slated to reopen in the 2nd quarter of 2025. The planned enhancements coincide with the hotel’s 30th anniversary, ushering in a new chapter for the hotel, aimed at elevating the guest experience and revitalizing its iconic ambiance. Locals and worldly travelers alike have cherished the hotel as a sophisticated home-away-from-home since its opening in 1994, and the forthcoming updates will bring a fresh, modern feel to the already-renowned property.

NewYorkGrill.jpg
The New York Grill restaurant Photo: Park Hyatt Tokyo

To continue meeting the needs of today’s discerning travelers while preserving the hotel's distinct and timeless design concept, acclaimed design agency Jouin Manku has been chosen to lead the transformation respecting the design philosophy of the hotel’s notable original interior  designer, John Morford.

In a joint statement, Patrick Jouin and Sanjit Manku, co-founders and CEOs of Jouin Manku, said: “We are sincerely grateful that our studio has been given the rare opportunity to renovate Park Hyatt Tokyo and set the stage for this prestigious hotel’s much-anticipated future. We are  excited to work with the hotel team to create a uniquely elegant design experience for guests, all in keeping with John Morford's original vision. We thank the Park Hyatt Tokyo team for the trust they have placed in us."

"As Park Hyatt Tokyo approaches its 30th anniversary next year, we are delighted to work with the wonderful team at Jouin Manku and our hotel’s associates to make this renewal a success," said Fredrik Harfors, general manager of Park Hyatt Tokyo. "We are grateful for everyone’s patience and understanding as we embark on a journey to enhance the guest experience at our hotel. Drawing inspiration from the trailblazing legacy of Park Hyatt Tokyo, we are committed to creating an elevated atmosphere that will continue to shine as a beacon of understated luxury for decades to come."

ParkHyattTokyo_Library_resized.jpg
The Park Hyatt Tokyo library Photo: Park Hyatt Tokyoi

More information about the planned upgrades and construction schedule will be announced closer to the project's start date.

