Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Wikipedia/File Upload Bot (Magnus Manske)
travel

Peach introduces one-month all-you-can-fly pass for under ¥20,000

0 Comments
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

One of the happiest words you can hear in Japan is hodai. It basically translates to “all you can,” and you’ll find it in such joy-inducing offers as tabehodai/all-you-can-eat and nomihodai/all-you-can-drink deals at bars and restaurants.

Not there’s a new hodai to smile about, the Peach-hodai. No, it’s not an all-you-can-eat produce plan, but a special pass that gives you unlimited flights on Japanese airline Peach.

The Peach-hodai Pass allows holders to fly anywhere they want on Peach’s 33 domestic routes in Japan, and as often as they’d like, during the month of November. And since Peach is a low-cost carrier, the passes are amazingly affordable, starting at just 19,800 yen.

Now, domestic air travel in Japan always begs the question, “Would it be cheaper to take the bullet train?” and in this case the answer is almost certainly no, since a single Shinkansen ticket from Tokyo to Osaka is about 14,000 yen. Another advantage is that Peach flies all across the country, from Hokkaido to Okinawa.

Two versions of the Peach-hodai Pass will be available. The Light pass covers just your airfare, while the Standard pass adds the perks of one free checked bag and no fee for selecting your seat within the aircraft (the normal charges for which start at 1,800 and 590 yen, respectively), so if you have trouble packing light or absolutely need an aisle seat, the Standard could be the better economical choice for you.

Pricing is slightly complex, with the Light starting at 19,800 yen and the Standard at 29,800. However, those are the prices for the first 30 total passes sold. After that, both prices rise by 10,000 yen to 29,800 for the Light and 39,800 for the Standard, which are still incredible bargains for all the travel opportunities they provide.

In total 150 passes will be made available, and they go on sale through Peach’s website at noon on Oct 19. Oh, and if you want to fly for an even lower price, Peach has an even cheaper deal, provided you’re not picky about where the plane you’re taking is headed.

Related: Peach

Source: PR Times via Livedoor News/Kyodo via Otakomu

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Japanese gacha capsule vending machines now sell random-destination airplane tickets

-- ANA to offer Japan domestic air pass with multiple flights and unlimited accommodations provided

-- Japanese airline pilot fails alcohol breath test one hour before he was scheduled to fly

© SoraNews24

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Days Exploring Akita, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover Tohoku with the New JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

My First Trip to Tohoku: Why It Belongs on Your Post-Pandemic Travel List

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Days Exploring Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Kanazawa City: A Star on Japan’s Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Matsumoto City: Discover The Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How Did Cherry Blossom Viewing Start in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Staying Afloat in Tohoku: 5 Fun Boat Rides

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Explore Kyushu with the Island’s Ultimate Train Ticket Deal

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Truth by the Barrel: In Search of Kobe’s Finest Sake

GaijinPot Blog