Photo: Peach Aviation
travel

Peach says cumulative number of passengers since its launch in 2012 exceeds 50 million

OSAKA

Peach Aviation Ltd announced Monday that the cumulative number of passengers since its launch on March 1, 2012, exceeded 50 million on Monday.

Peach has been expanding its routes at the fastest pace of any Japanese airline since its establishment in 2012 as the first Japanese LCC under our “Flying Train” concept. Peach started with two domestic routes to and from Kansai International Airport, and now, on its 11th anniversary, it operates a total of 37 routes, 28 domestic and nine international, from seven different airports.

In addition to providing easy, low-fare transportation, Peach has also taken on the challenge of making air travel more accessible through projects such as the "Bullet Round-Trip Fare" for overseas travel with zero overnight stay, the "Peach Unlimited Pass" for unlimited rides on domestic flights, and the "Travel Lottery" for enjoying travel where the destination is not chosen, thereby changing the concept of travel to something completely new.

On Monday, a commemorative event was held at Kansai International Airport to express the airline's gratitude to all passengers who have flown with it. Passengers on flight MM212, the Okinawa (Naha) – Osaka (Kansai) route, were given commemorative Senshu towels in the arrival lobby, and the chosen 50 millionth passenger received Peach points worth 50,000 yen and Peach goods.

The passenger commented, "I have flown Peach about 40 times since the second year of service, but I never thought I would be the 50 millionth passenger. Next time, I would like to go to Niigata, which is the only place I have yet to visit from Kansai".

