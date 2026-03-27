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Picturesque Tokyo park plays host to millions of flowers this spring

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By Elliot Hale, SoraNews24
TOKYO

If you spend any time in Tokyo in the spring, you may be greeted by the sight of a flood of people competing for selfies with a single cherry blossom branch in famous parks like Ueno Park, or swept up by the stream of tourists walking alongside Meguro River as they admire the pale pink canopy of sakura blossoms. The classic spots are popular for a reason, I mean they are stunning, but if you’re like me and prefer to enjoy springtime while actually being able to breathe, you may want to head west to Showa Kinen Park.

Located just a short train ride on the JR Chuo, Nambu or Ome Lines from central Tokyo in Tachikawa, this park is built on a former airfield, which means it has a considerable amount of space. Starting March 26 and running through to May 24, the garden welcomes the arrival of the Flower Festival 2026, where spring flowers are set to bloom and reach their peak in a relay-like succession.

Stunningly gorgeous as they may be, cherry blossoms are notoriously fickle, and if you don’t time your visit perfectly, you’ll easily miss them at the height of their beauty. However, for the Flower Festival, the party will continue throughout spring.

If you head there right now, you’ll likely catch the tail end of the blooming period for the approximately 250,000 rapeseed blossoms.

▼ Blooming: Late February–Mid-April

screenshot-2026-03-29-at-12-39-12.png

As of writing this article, the 1,500 sakura trees are currently in bloom, though there’s no telling when the trees will bid farewell to their pink adornments, so make your move now if you want to catch them.

▼ Blooming: Late March–Mid-April

screenshot-2026-03-29-at-12-39-20.png

If the cherry blossoms have already done their thing, you’ll still be in perfect time for the Tulip Garden, where you’ll find 250,000 bulbs in 260 varieties.

▼ Blooming: Early April–Mid-April

screenshot-2026-03-29-at-12-39-31.png

Following that, the fields turn into a blue sea of nemophila.

▼ Blooming: Mid-April–Mid-May

screenshot-2026-03-29-at-12-39-39.png

At the same time, you can enjoy the cute collection of colorful flowers in the Bouquet Garden.

▼ Blooming: Mid-April–Late May

screenshot-2026-03-29-at-12-39-48.png

Until eventually the hills turn into a vibrant red carpet of about 1.8 million Shirley Poppies.

▼ Blooming: Early May–Late May

screenshot-2026-03-29-at-12-39-57.png

So, no matter when your visit takes place this spring, even if you didn’t quite get to see the flowers you were hoping for, there’ll still be a display for you that will feel like this was the main event you were here to see.

However, what would a “festival” be without some extra attractions?

Twice a day on April 2, April 25, and May 16, the park releases thousands of soap bubbles over the flower fields to create a fantastical landscape.

screenshot-2026-03-29-at-12-40-05.png

screenshot-2026-03-29-at-12-40-13.png

Photo-worthy spots will also be set up in each flower field according to the peak blooming period. Past examples have included: train tracks, doors, swings, benches, and a mini house.

screenshot-2026-03-29-at-12-40-21.png

here are also a couple more photography events. The first being that entry to the Tulip Garden will be restricted for 30 minutes from opening on April 4 (9:30 a.m.–10:00 a.m.), allowing photography of the empty garden from the outside. While unfortunately already fully booked, on April 3, April 5 and April 22, a limited 100 people can enter the park before opening, from 7:30 a.m., to enjoy photography in the park with fewer people, although advance reservation and a fee of 3,000 yen (US$18.80) is required.

The food options can’t be forgotten either, with recommendations including donuts and coffees, ground pork cutlets, and shrimp and avocado bagels.

With an entrance fee of just 450 yen for adults and a host of other events, like an outdoor concert by the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Central Band and Children’s Day events for all ages, Showa Kinen Park is a great value-for-money experience. So, if you’re tired of the concrete jungle and want to dive into a field of flowers, it is well worth a visit this spring, just be aware that in 2026, flowers have a higher possibility of blooming earlier than usual.

Location information

Kokuei Showa Kinen Koen / 国営昭和記念公園

Address: Tokyo, Tachikawa-shi, Midori-cho 3173

東京都 立川市緑町 3173

Open: 9:30 a.m–5 p.m. (paid area), 9:30 a.m.–6 p.m. (on weekends and holidays in April and May), 8:30 a.m.–6 p.m. (free area)

Website

Related: Showa Kinen Park Instagram

Source and images: PR Times

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Nine great places to see spring flowers in Japan, as chosen by travelers (with almost no sakura)

-- Stop and smell the flowers during the Spring Rose Festival at Tokyo’s best rose garden

-- Japan’s other beautiful fuji, wisteria, are about to turn Ashikaga Flower Park into a wonderland

© SoraNews24

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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