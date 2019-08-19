Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tourism and currency woes have weighed on Thailand's economic growth Photo: AFP
travel

Robust baht, travel trends rattle Thai tourism market

0 Comments
By Romeo GACAD
BANGKOK

A strong Thai baht and a slowdown in arrivals from China are battering the kingdom's moneymaking tourism machine even as the country hopes to welcome a record 40 million visitors by the end of the year.

Most travelers to Thailand are from China, Japan and other countries in Asia, but millions also come from Europe and the U.S. and currency conversion rates impact decisions when budgeting for trips.

"It absolutely has an effect, when compared to other Asian country currencies they would rather go to Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore or Indonesia," said Wichit Prakobgosol, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents.

Before the baht strengthened, Chinese visits were already flagging after a boating disaster in Phuket last year killed dozens of mainland tourists.

Visits from China fell almost five percent in the first six months of the year compared to the same period in 2018, according to official statistics.

Past surges are also unlikely to repeat.

Last year total visits from all countries rose more than 7.5 percent compared to 2017. But after the first half of this year the increase was only climbing towards 1.5 percent.

Tourism and currency woes weighed on economic growth, which slid to 2.3 percent in the second quarter this year -- the lowest in almost five years.

U.S.-China trade tensions have roiled markets but Thailand has been less impacted than other countries in the region that have more exposure to global supply chains.

Solid fundamentals, such as healthy foreign-exchange reserves and a current-account surplus, have also helped the Thai unit.

Last week Thailand proposed a $10 billion economic stimulus package that included spending money to boost domestic tourism and visa-free proposals for Chinese as well as Indian travellers, whom travel operators are hoping to court.

"This measure will make it an easier decision for tourists in those two main markets (to visit Thailand)," said Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, the deputy governor of international marketing for the tourism authority.

Conceding there might be some impact of a stronger baht on hotels and shopping, he said he was confident more visitors would come this year due to relaxed visa rules.

Though popular sites are not as crowded as usual, Thailand is still a relatively inexpensive destination with picture-perfect beaches and world-famous street food.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

SUMMER NIGHT MUSEUM 2019

These museums in Tokyo are now open until 9 pm every Friday! JULY 18 - AUGUST 30

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Travel

Why Are These Things So Expensive in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Guided Tours Where You Can Experience Tokyo Like A Local

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Travel

Ink and Onsen: How to Enjoy Hot Springs If You Have Tattoos

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

GaijinPot’s 2019 Cherry Blossom Contest Winner and Top 20 Photos

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

8 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do in Nippori

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mt. Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Travel

Pressing Pause on The Tokyo Rush with Two Days in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog