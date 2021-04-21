Sakura season is over; time for tulips at Osaka’s Expo Park

By Mujo, grape Japan

Cherry blossom season came early this year, and it disappeared just as quickly. Everyone’s SNS feeds were full of white and pink petals for a few weeks, but their fleeting beauty is gone now…

However, that’s not to say you have to forget about flower viewing completely until next spring.

Each flower has it’s own peak season, and although plum and cherry blossom’s time is over, tulip season begins in late-March, until mid-May, and peak time is usually in mid-April.

Where Can I See Tulips in Japan?

Photo: Mujo

Japan is a great country for enjoying the natural beauty of the changing seasons. From Hokkaido to Kyushu, there’s not lack of scenic spots and that includes plenty of parks to see tulips in full bloom.

Osaka’s Expo 70 Commemorative Park

Photo: Mujo

I recently moved to Osaka and my friend wanted to show me the sights.

Due to the reinstated curfew, my outings have been limited to the daytime, so we ended up at Osaka’s Expo 70 Commemorative Park, commonly known as Banpaku Koen.

I’d visited in 2020 during cherry blossom season and my inability to distinguish between plum and cherry blossoms led to some research and the article below.

Cherry, Peach, and Plum Blossoms – Can You Tell Them Apart?

However, this time around the main attraction were the tulips. It was quite crowded and there was plenty of photography going on, so let me share some of my own with you.

Photo: Mujo

Photo: Mujo

To get to the tulip garden, enter through the central gate and turn left while facing the Tower of the Sun. There are maps spread throughout the park and signs which make it easy to find.

Expo Park is open from 9:30 to 17:00. Entry costs 260 yen for adults and 80 yen for children.

Tokyo

Photo: "昭和記念公園 チューリップ" by revelyrist is licensed with CC BY-SA 2.0.

If you’re looking for flowers in the Kanto region, then you should check out Showa Kinen Park (国営昭和記念公園), a national park in Tachikawa, Tokyo.

It’s the biggest park in the Tokyo area, about 39 times the size of Tokyo Dome.

You can enjoy tulips until the end of April.

Entrance to the park costs 450 yen for adults and is free for junior high school age children and younger. The park is open from 9:30 to 17:00 on weekdays and closes at 18:00 on the weekend and public holidays.

Hokkaido

Due to Japan’s various climates as you go from Okinawa in the south to Hokkaido in the north, the peak season for flowers changes drastically.

This means that although cherry blossom season is over on across mainland Japan, sakura begin blooming in late April and may last for a month.

Tulip season is also affected accordingly, and are in bloom from mid-May to early June.

One great place to visit for tulips is Kamiyubetsu Tulip Park (かみゆうべつチューリップ公園) in Yubetsu, a small town on the northeastern coast of Hokkaido.

Although it may be a bit out of the way, endless rows of flowers and the old windmill make for a picturesque scene straight out of a Ghibli film.

Entry is 600 yen for adults and 300 yen for elementary and junior high students. The park is open every day from 8:00 to 18:00 during May and June.

And Many More!

This is nowhere near an exhaustive list of places to see tulips in Japan.

For more scenic spots, I recommend you check out the site below. It has recommendations all across Japan. And although it’s written in Japanese, it should be easy enough to browse through the pictures. It provides links to each park’s website and their locations on Google Maps.

Rakuten Travel Guide

