Shizuoka hot springs town invites you to see one of the longest hina doll displays in Japan

Spring is almost upon us, and with the advent of March comes an important cultural festival in Japan. Hina Matsuri, also known as the Doll Festival or Girls’ Day, is a time when families with at least one daughter pray for her health and happiness. A major way to celebrate the festival is to set up tiered displays of dolls dressed in the style of imperial court officials from the Heian period (794-1185). These dolls are exquisitely crafted and considerably expensive, often being passed down through generations within a family.

In anticipation of Hina Matsuri on March 3, Susanoo Shrine, which is part of the Inatori Onsen hot springs resort in Higashiizu, Shizuoka Prefecture, is currently hosting its own Hina Tsurushi Kazari Festival from January 20 through March 31. Tsurushi kazari are a traditional craft local to the area in the form of hanging displays of hand-sewn hina decorations made from repurposed scraps of quality fabric and hung from common threads. For the shorter duration of February 14 through March 8, the shrine is featuring a breathtaking display of hina dolls spilling down the stone steps to the shrine’s entrance, flanked by these gorgeous hanging decorations.

Oh, did we mention that the reason it’s so breathtaking is that the stairway hosting the dolls consists of 118 steps on a steep slope, meaning you’ll likely need to stop to catch your breath at some point?!

These 118 steps full of hina dolls actually means that Susano Shrine is tied with Tenjin Shrine, which hosts its own hina display in Shimoda City about 30 minutes by car, for being the largest display in Japan.

This year, the shrine is offering some private photoshoot times which are perfect for those who want to document a special scene but have fussy children or pets. 10 minutes of private photography time per group costs 1,500 yen and reservations required. We think that’s a great deal for some of the stunning shots that you can take next to the display.

▼ Close-up of the hanging decorations

Here’s a video of the shrine’s entrance for anyone who can’t make it in person but wants to experience the magical vision.

If all of that posing has got you hungry, the town’s Crepe and Drink Tatenoichi Cafe, which is managed by the local Inatori Onsen Ryokan Cooperative Association, is offering special Hina Matsuri-themed crepes and specialty iwaimochi (celebration mochi) throughout the festival as well.

Event information

Susano Shrine Hina Doll Display Decorations / 素盞鳴神社雛段飾り

Address: Shizuoka-ken, Kamo-gun, Higashiizu-cho, Inatori 15

静岡県賀茂郡東伊豆町稲取 15

Duration: February 14-March 8

Hours: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. (canceled in the event of rain)

Admission fee: 300 yen

