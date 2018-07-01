Newsletter Signup Register / Login
From left, handy Japan CEO Hiro Katsuse, Tink Labs Founder and CEO Terence Kwok and Softbank President and CEO Ken Miyauchi pose for a photo during a press conference in Tokyo, Monday. Photo: AP/Nicola Shannon
travel

SoftBank invests in 'handy Japan' hotel technology service

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank is investing in a mobile device service for hotel guests, called handy Japan, that offers information on tourist attractions and internet access.

Terms of the deal, announced Monday, were not disclosed.

Handy, developed by Hong Kong-based Tink Labs, is available in 650,000 rooms in 4,000 hotels in 82 countries.

It rolled out in Japan last July and has been adopted by 1,700 hotels and 240,000 rooms, about a third of the nation's hotels, both sides said.

Handy works as a smartphone rental that's a complimentary hotel service.

The device can contact a hotel's concierge, link to the internet and make local and international calls, It also provides multilingual city guides.

SoftBank said its investment help develop "Internet of Things" or IoT, services for handy devices.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Your Urban Oasis: Candeo Hotels Roppongi

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

travel

Winter Tour: Strolling and Snowshoeing Through Gifu’s Hidden Spots

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

travel

How to See (And Taste!) the Best of Japan’s Tohoku Region

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice