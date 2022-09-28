Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A person gets a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test, in Taipei
A person gets a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test in Taipei, Taiwan, in May. Photo: Reuters/ANN WANG
travel

Taiwan to end COVID quarantine for arrivals from Oct 13

0 Comments
TAIPEI

Taiwan will end its mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for arrivals from Oct 13 and welcome tourists back, the government said on Thursday, completing a major step on its plan to re-open to the outside world.

Taiwan had kept some of its entry and quarantine rules in place as large parts of the rest of Asia relaxed or lifted them completely, although in June it cut the number of days required in isolation for arrivals to three from seven previously.

Taiwan has reported 6.3 million domestic cases since the beginning of the year, driven by the more infectious Omicron variant. With more than 99% of those showing no or only mild symptoms, the government has relaxed restrictions in its "new Taiwan model".

Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng told reporters that with a well vaccinated population and the pandemic under control at home, the time had come to re-open borders.

Arrivals will still need to monitor their health for a seven day period and take rapid tests, but tourists will be allowed to return, he added.

The government had previously said it was aiming for an Oct 13 re-opening.

A series of other measures came into force on Thursday, including ending PCR tests for arrivals and resuming visa-free entry for citizens of all countries that previously had that status.

Throughout the pandemic Taiwanese citizens and foreign residents have not been prohibited from leaving and then re-entering, but have had to quarantine at home or in hotels for up to two weeks.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Camping in Japan: A Trip to Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Iconic Torii Gates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Cool Things to Do in Aomori City

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Adventure in Japan: Hokkaido and the Narrow Road to the North

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Nature-Themed Activities to Try on Japan’s Amami Oshima Island

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Historical and Quirky Places to Visit in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Solo Trip Trough Kinosaki Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Explore Japan’s Lesser-Known Spots in Comfort with a Motorhome

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Surf, Sun and Save: Discounts for Kanagawa Beaches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog