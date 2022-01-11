Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tourists walk on a beach on the Thai island of Phuket Photo: AFP
travel

Thailand to introduce $9 visitor fee from April

0 Comments
BANGKOK

Thailand will introduce a $9 entry fee for foreign visitors from April, officials said Wednesday, even as the kingdom seeks to lure travellers back and repair its Covid-battered tourism sector.

Strict entry rules imposed to curb the pandemic hammered Thailand's crucial tourism industry last year, contributing to the economy's worst performance in more than 20 years.

The new 300 baht ($9) charge will be incorporated into airfares, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said in a statement.

Before the pandemic, nearly 40 million visitors a year flocked to Thailand, but the kingdom is hoping to revamp its tourism strategy with a greater focus on sustainability.

"Revenues will be used for foreign tourists' insurance coverage and infrastructure improvement for sustainable tourism," Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn told AFP.

Tourism revenues are forecast at $39 billion to $54 billion this year, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports -- around $24 billion dollars of which is expected from foreign travelers.

An estimated five million foreign tourists are expected to enter the kingdom in 2022 if current travel patterns remain the same, according to the ministry's forecast -- down from nearly 40 million a year before the pandemic.

But the tally could rise to 15 million visitors if arrivals from China, India, and neighboring countries improve.

Thailand eased its entry rules towards the end of 2021 as it sought to reboot tourism, but changed the regulations again as cases of the Omicron variant surged worldwide.

Authorities have extended the suspension of a no-quarantine "test and go" scheme until further notice.

But they have also extended the "Sandbox" scheme, adding three southern beach destinations to the island of Phuket.

Under the program, fully vaccinated travelers spend seven nights in the sandbox area then can move elsewhere in Thailand -- assuming they test negative for Covid.

A mandatory quarantine period of 10 to 14 days is applied for those who are not fully jabbed.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Best Hidden Spots for a Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience Releasing Baby Sea Turtles in Shizuoka Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Days Exploring Akita, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Days Exploring Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What It’s Like Working in an Izakaya in Hokkaido 

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Yakushima: Exploring Japan’s World Heritage Destination from a Different Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan’s Best Autumn Spots to Avoid the Crowds

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover Tohoku with the New JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How Did Cherry Blossom Viewing Start in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Staying Afloat in Tohoku: 5 Fun Boat Rides

GaijinPot Blog