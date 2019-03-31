The Okura Tokyo starts taking reservations

Hotel Okura Co Ltd on Monday announced that The Okura Tokyo, due to open on Sept 12 this year, has started accepting advance reservations for accommodation and restaurants. The hotel is also launching a special room price campaign to celebrate its opening.

The Okura Tokyo replaces the highly acclaimed Hotel Okura Tokyo, which originally opened its doors as a "Uniquely Japanese World-Class Hotel" in 1962. The hotel subsequently welcomed distinguished guests from all over the world, and consistently pioneered developments in the hotel industry in Japan.

The new hotel will reprise the former hotel’s traditional Japanese beauty as well as its cherished simplicity and elegance to offer a new combination of “traditional luxury” and “contemporary luxury.”

A total of 508 expansive rooms will be available in two buildings on its spacious grounds in the center of Tokyo. The smaller of the two buildings, The Okura Heritage Wing, will comprise a 17-story structure with refreshing views of gardens and greenery on three sides; a top-tier luxury hotel with a tasteful, classically Japanese atmosphere.

The spacious guest rooms will offer a generous floor area of 60 square meters and an overall width of eight meters, making them one of the largest standard hotel rooms in Tokyo. All rooms will feature the distinctive flavor of Japanese interior design and come equipped with steam saunas and spa baths for enhanced relaxation.

The larger Okura Prestige Tower will be a 41-story structure offering premium quality accommodation accented with refined Japanese aesthetics.

The creation of two separate properties reflects the company’s strategy to evolve its room branding into two differentiated categories. Rooms under the contemporary luxury Okura Prestige brand are already available in its overseas properties. Its more exclusive counterpart—the Okura Heritage brand, embodying traditional and dignified luxury—will make its debut at The Okura Tokyo.

For more information, please visit: http://www.hotelokura.co.jp/tokyo/en/toward2019/

