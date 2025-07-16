Thinking about attending Earth Celebration on Sado? Tips on getting around and accommodation

If a trip to the beautiful and historic Sado Island, located off the coast of Niigata Prefecture, is on your bucket list – as it should be – then this might just be the perfect year to tick it off. Tickets to the island’s beloved Earth Celebration 2025, which is just around the corner, are still available and accommodation is still not too difficult to come by – for now.

Why not rent a car and traverse the mountains and coastlines of Sado? Stand upon the peaks of mountains, explore the winding tunnel mines, once filled with precious gold, or take a tub boat out to sea. A trip to Sado in 2025 promises to be great fun for the whole family.

This year, the world-renowned Kodo taiko ensemble will once again return to their home base on Sado Island to headline three unforgettable nights of outdoor performances at the Harbour Concerts in Ogi Port alongside international guest artists.

From August 22 to 24, their dynamic, heart-thumping drumming promises an exhilarating experience under the summer night sky. Music lovers from far and wide will gather on this historic island to celebrate the unifying power of rhythm and sound. But how do you get there?

How to travel to and around Sado Island

Sado Island is one of Japan’s largest islands, rich in culture and natural beauty. Luckily, getting there is straightforward: it's recommended to take the shinkansen to Niigata Station, then make a beeline to Niigata Port (Sado Kisen terminal) to catch a ferry to Ryotsu Port on Sado. If you are arriving by car, you take the car ferry which takes approximately 2.5 hours or, for those without cars, you can speed things up by taking the jetfoil, approximately 67 minutes.

If you’re not arriving by car, consider renting one on the island. With its expansive landscape and scattered attractions, driving is the easiest and most flexible way to explore. With your own car, you’ll have the freedom to roam around the island and visit its must-see destinations, including the UNESCO-listed Sado Kinzan Gold Mine.

If you are thinking of renting, you need to book quickly! Earth Celebration draws in a large crowd to the island and car rentals go fast.

If you can’t drive, don’t worry

If driving isn’t an option, there are other public and private transportation options. Although the cost can add up, taxis are available to take you all over the island and drop you off exactly where you need to be. Hotels will likely be able to help arrange taxis to and from the event spaces, so you can travel worry-free.

For a more budget-friendly option, take advantage of the island’s enhanced public transportation during the festival. The EC Express Bus (no reservation needed) and EC Charter Bus (reservation required) run among ports, hotels, and event venues. After the nightly Harbour Concerts, the EC Charter Buses will take you back to key locations like Ryotsu Port and Hotel Familio Sado Aikawa.

For all transport queries, from car rental companies to bus timetables, check out the handy Earth Celebration Information Guide.

It’s a three-day festival; where will I stay?

Image: Maiko Miyagawa

Much like car rentals, hotels like Hotel Familio Sado Aikawa fill up fast during the festivities, especially those around Ogi Port,so we recommend you start looking at booking. Hotels such as Nipponia Sado, Ikoi Guesthouse & Cafe Bar, as well as Tabino Hotel Sado still have rooms available. There are also a handful of Airbnbs on the island if you value your privacy. Many of the hotels and guesthouses on the island are already fully booked over the festival dates, so booking soon is essential!

Looking for something more adventurous? Festivalgoers will once again be able to camp out at Shiroyama Pop-up Campsite, which, until 2015, was the main event space for Earth Celebration. You don’t even need to bring a tent with you, as tent rentals are available. Just make sure you reserve in advance.

If you want to enjoy the sea, then Sobama Campground is ideal. It sits right on a sandy shore, where you can wake up, unzip your tent, and step into the sea. A shuttle service conveniently connects the campsite with Ogi Port, so you can get up for a morning swim and then, once refreshed and energized, you can head straight over to join the festivities. Sounds like a pretty good way to start the day.

Come join in the fun at Earth Celebration 2025

Image: Maiko Miyagawa

Earth Celebration is more than a music festival — it’s an experience that blends culture, community, and nature on one of Japan’s most enchanting islands. Book your ticket today and get ready to dance to the rhythm of the drum by the sea and beneath the stars. So what are you waiting for?

To purchase your tickets for the Harbour Concerts as well as learn more about transportation and accommodation, head to: https://www.earthcelebration.jp/en

