 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
travel

Travel firm Agoda urged to improve business after booking troubles

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japan Tourism Agency has urged the Japanese arm of online travel agency Agoda Company Pte to improve its business practices due to booking problems, a source familiar with the matter said Monday.

In March, the agency asked Agoda International Japan to address problems including repeated cases of travelers arriving at hotels to find no record of their paid bookings. In some instances, the reservation details provided to hotels were incorrect.

The following month, the company submitted a list of measures to the agency outlining how it would address the booking issues, but some hotel operators in Japan said the problems were still occurring as of June.

Based in Singapore, Agoda, a subsidiary of the world's leading online travel service provider, Booking Holdings Inc., provides services in 39 languages and employs staff in 27 markets, according to the company.

If the company fails to implement drastic measures, the Japanese government may impose administrative penalties, the source said.

Toyoko Inn Co, which operates a major hotel chain in Japan, warned travelers on its website on June 16 about booking issues involving Agoda and its partner firms. It cited cases of incorrect room types and reservation dates, as well as instances where rooms were listed on Agoda at significantly higher prices than those set by the hotels.

Toyoko Inn said various issues have arisen from the resale of rooms by Agoda's partner companies and that travelers must contact those firms directly to resolve problems, including reservation cancellations.

The hotel operator issued the warning after failing to resolve the booking issues through discussions with Agoda.

"Our customer care team swiftly and appropriately responds to solve problems whenever trouble arises," the Tokyo-based Agoda International Japan said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

What’s The Best Internet Provider in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How Does Mixed Gender Bathing Work in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How To Get Into Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Winter Onsen Trips From Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Do You Need Travel Insurance in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Best Spas and Saunas in Tokyo for 2025: Wellness, Design and Relaxation

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The World’s Longest Sushi Train at Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Tourist Mistakes In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Top 10 Nighttime Sakura Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Water Parks in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Golden Route: The Best Itinerary for First-Time Travelers to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations For 2024

GaijinPot Blog