Tsuruga Festival is longest-running celebration in Hokuriku region

By Kerri King

Every September, the port city of Tsuruga in Fukui Prefecture comes alive with the Tsuruga Festival or Tsuruga Matsuri, the annual festival of Kehi Jingu Shrine. Nicknamed the “Kehi Long Festival,” it’s the longest-running celebration in the Hokuriku region.

The main events take place from September 2 to 4, with additional festivities continuing through September 15. Floats with life-sized warrior figures, traditional processions and a carnival-like atmosphere across most of the city make this one of the region’s must-see autumn festivals.

Tsuruga Festival Highlights

Centered around Kehi Jingu Shrine, the Tsuruga Matsuri combines deep-rooted traditions with vibrant local celebrations across three days. Every day brings new celebrations and traditions to enjoy.

Yoiyama Festival (September 2)

The celebrations begin on September 2 with the Yoiyama Festival, the traditional eve of the annual Tsuruga Matsuri. After purification in front of Kehi Jingu’s great torii gate, a special float with a stage is sent out. Children perform classical Japanese dances on the float to officially open the festival. From there, the float travels down Kagura Street to the sound of Japanese drums and shamisen. At night, the lanterns on the float light up for all to enjoy.

Shinko Festival and Carnival (September 3)

The second day is all about the Shinko Festival, the heart of Tsuruga Matsuri. In this Shinto ritual, the spirit of Kehi Jingu Shrine is carried through the city in a mikoshi (portable shrine). Locals, shrine priests and attendants in traditional dress join the procession, moving together through the streets to share blessings of health, safety and prosperity with the community. By afternoon, the atmosphere shifts gears with the Tsuruga Carnival Parade. The streets come alive with marching bands, dancers in bright costumes and floats lit up in dazzling colors.

