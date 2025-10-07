 Japan Today
US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy has warned that the government shutdown could cause delays at airports Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
travel

U.S. facing worsening flight delays as shutdown snarls airports

By Frankie TAGGART
WASHINGTON

Concerns over flight delays and missed paychecks due to the U.S. government shutdown escalated Wednesday, as senators rejected yet another bid to end the standoff.

Democrats voted for a sixth time to block a Republican stopgap funding measure to reopen government departments, keeping much of the federal workforce home or working without pay.

With the shutdown in its eighth day, lines at airports were expected to grow amid increased absenteeism among security and safety staff at some of the country's busiest hubs.

Air traffic controllers -- seen as "essential" public servants -- are kept at work during government shutdowns, but higher numbers calling in sick rather than toiling without pay leads to shortages.

Staffing problems have already been reported in almost a dozen airports from Chicago and Boston to Burbank and Houston, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), with further chaos expected at Newark, a major hub for the New York City area.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told reporters at Newark Airport on Monday there had already been a "slight" increase nationwide in air traffic controllers calling in sick.

"I want to see your flight not be delayed. I don't want you canceled, but our priorities are safety," he said. "And so if we have additional sick calls, we will reduce the flow consistent with a rate that's safe for the American people."

Aviation monitor FlightAware reported around 10,000 flights delayed on Monday and Tuesday.

Although this is not thought to be an unusually high number, the FAA warned that snarl-ups could worsen.

"As Secretary Duffy said, there have been increased staffing shortages across the system," it said in a statement. "When that happens, the FAA slows traffic into some airports to ensure safe operations."

There appears to be little hope of a quick end to the shutdown, with Democrats refusing to back any funding bill that doesn't offer an extension of expiring health care subsidies for 24 million people.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

