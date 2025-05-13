 Japan Today
There are fewer foreign tourists to welcome to the United States, according to a report by travel industry group Image: AFP/File
travel

U.S. set to lose $12.5 bil in foreign tourism in 2025: industry

PARIS

The United States is on track to lose some $12.5 billion in revenue from foreign tourists this year, a tourism industry group said Thursday, as the Trump administration has led a crackdown in immigrants.

The study by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and Oxford Economics found that the United States was the only country set to see a drop in spending from foreign tourists this year.

The drop to $181 billion in spending by foreign tourists will put it 22.5 percent from the peak set a decade ago.

The WTTC, made up of leading travel firms, said this "represents a direct blow to the U.S. economy overall, impacting communities, jobs, and businesses from coast to coast".

WTTC president Julia Simpson said that government support was needed to ensure tourism growth.

"While other nations are rolling out the welcome mat, the US government is putting up the 'closed' sign," she said in a statement.

With President Donald Trump leading a cracking down on illegal immigration, making politically charged comments about other nations, and slapping tariffs on foreign goods, there have numerous efforts by consumers in other countries to boycott U.S. products and calls to skip travel to the United States.

Simpson told the New York Times that some foreign travelers were afraid to travel to the United States.

"There are also concerns over visas -- whether they've got the right visa or might accidentally get arrested, which has made people quite fearful," she was quoted as saying.

The report highlighted U.S. Department of Commerce data showing sharp drops in March 2020 arrivals from key countries, including nearly 15 percent drops from Britain and South Korea.

The drops were over 20 percent from Germany, Ireland and Spain.

The report also noted other data showing a 20-percent drop in early summer bookings from Canada.

"This is more than a dip. It's a wake-up call," said the WTTC.

"The U.S. is welcoming fewer visitors from its neighbors and countries further afield, which is a clear indicator that the global appeal of the U.S. is slipping."

Meanwhile, the report found that U.S. citizens are traveling abroad more, further hurting the U.S. travel sector.

In 2024, the tourism sector contributed $2.6 trillion to the U.S. economy and supported more than 20 million jobs. It also contributed more than $585 billion in tax revenues -- or almost seven percent of the total.

