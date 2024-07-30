 Japan Today
FILE PHOTO: Tourists walk in St Mark's Square on the day Venice municipality introduces a new fee for day
Tourists walk in St Mark's Square in Venice on April 25. Image: Reuters/Manuel Silvestri
travel

Venice to limit tourist groups to maximum of 25 people

By Marta Di Donfrancescco
VENICE

Venice will limit the size of tourist parties to 25 people from Thursday in the latest attempt to reduce the impact of crowds on the lagoon city.

Local authorities will also ban the use of loudspeakers by tourist guides in measures aimed at "protecting the peace of residents" and ensuring pedestrians can move around more freely.

There will be fines ranging from 25-500 euros ($27-541) for those who do not comply with these new measures, which were originally planned to take effect from June but were held over until the start of August.

The restrictions cover the city centre and also the islands of Murano, Burano and Torcello.

In April, Venice became the first city in the world to introduce a payment system for visitors in an experiment aimed at dissuading daytrippers from arriving during peak periods.

The pilot scheme, which has been watched closely by other European tourist hotspots, covered just 29 days and ended in July, opening the way for a period of consultation to decide how to proceed with the project in future.

There are a number of exemptions to the rules on tourist parties. Children up to two years of age are not included in the count and the limitation is waived for visiting students or those on an educational trip.

