Virgin Australia confirms March 2020 launch of Brisbane-Haneda service

Virgin Australia has confirmed that it will add Japan to its network in March 2020, with the launch of daily services between Brisbane and Tokyo-Haneda.

Commencing on March 29, 2020, the new route, Virgin Australia’s first-ever service to Tokyo, is expected to attract strong demand from both passengers and cargo customers.

Cargo space on the route will be marketed by Virgin Atlantic Cargo under its longstanding international long-haul sales and marketing agreement with Virgin Australia.

The daily Airbus A330 flight will offer between 15-20 tons of cargo capacity.

With the launch of the new Brisbane-Tokyo route, Virgin Australia will suspend its existing Hong Kong-Melbourne service with effect from Feb 11, 2020, due to softening passenger demand.

Dominic Kennedy, managing director of Virgin Atlantic Cargo, said, “Cargo customers in Australia and Japan will be very pleased to see the launch of Tokyo-Haneda services and we expect this new direct route to open up significant opportunities for both imports and exports when it commences in March. We also wish to acknowledge the strong support we have enjoyed from the cargo industry for Virgin Australia’s Melbourne-Hong Kong services. Although this route will be stopping in February, we will continue to offer capacity on Virgin Australia’s daily Sydney-Hong Kong flights and provide a direct trucking service between Melbourne and Sydney to ensure customers retain access to the important Hong Kong cargo market.”

Virgin Atlantic Cargo also markets cargo capacity on Virgin Australia’s direct services connecting Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane with Los Angeles, where they also link directly into Virgin Atlantic’s international network.

