Walk in the footsteps of kabuki founder Izumo no Okuni in Izumo

Izumo no Okuni is acknowledged as the founder of kabuki. She has also inspired works of pop culture and novels such as “Kabuki Dancer” by Sawako Ariyoshi.

Kabuki began more than 400 years ago and is now one of Japan’s best-known classical performing arts. Recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, kabuki continues to intrigue audiences. In 2025, director Lee Sang-il’s film Kokuho — a story set in the world of kabuki actors — became a major box office hit in Japan.

Kabuki is also famous for its long-held traditions. Most notably, like historic Shakespearean theater, characters of every gender are almost exclusively portrayed by men. Ironically, a woman known as Izumo no Okuni (Okuni of Izumo) is credited as kabuki’s founder.

The city of Izumo in Shimane Prefecture honors this founder’s legendary life with monuments that can be reached on foot. For new and longtime kabuki fans, here is a quick guide to this walking course.

A brief history of Izumo no Okuni and women in kabuki

Records documenting Izumo no Okuni’s life include images of her performing on stage. Image: Public domain

Historical records that describe Izumo no Okuni are limited. It is said, however, that she was born in what is now eastern Shimane. This area is home to Izumo Taisha, one of Japan’s oldest and most important Shinto shrines.

Supposedly, Okuni was a miko (shrine maiden) who traveled to Kyoto to collect donations for the shrine’s upkeep. Here, in the early 17th century, she became famous for an original style of dance that captivated spectators and inspired other performers to imitate her. This is considered the beginning of kabuki.

In 1629, however, the Tokugawa shogunate banned women from performing kabuki to protect “public morals.” Some actresses engaged in prostitution, but the shogunate also disliked people of various social classes mingling in the audiences. This ban on female performers helped establish the tradition of male actors playing every role — a practice that largely continues today.

Walking in the footsteps of Izumo no Okuni

Multiple shrine gates mark the approach to Izumo Taisha. They represent the boundary between the ordinary world and sacred ground. Image: Laura Payne

After watching performances at kabuki theaters in Japan’s major cities, fans of Okuni should visit Izumo Taisha. Locals say that later in life, Okuni returned to Izumo and became a Buddhist nun.

Izumoshi station, the main transport hub in Izumo, is accessible directly from Tokyo station via the Sunrise Izumo sleeper train (about 12 hours overnight). From Kyoto station, take a bullet train to Okayama station and transfer to the Yakumo Limited Express (about four and a half hours). From Izumoshi station, visitors can access a walking tour of sites related to Okuni’s legacy

Start: Izumotaisha-Mae station and Izumo no Okuni’s statue

Near Okuni’s statue, visitors can buy souvenirs or enjoy a hot spring foot bath at Taisha Goenhiroba — a highway rest stop. Image: Laura Payne

From Izumoshi station, use a bus or the Ichibata Electric Railway to reach Izumotaisha-Mae station. A statue of Okuni is about a six-minute walk from here through the large white torii (shrine gate). Constructed in 2013, this statue is a sister to another one located in Kyoto.

Renga-an (Okuni Temple) and Anyo-ji Temple

The Renga-an that stands today was reconstructed in 1936. Image: Laura Payne

Walk back through the white torii gate and head up Shinmondori, a street that leads to Izumo Taisha. Shinmondori is lined with restaurants, cafes and souvenir shops. The Izumo Shinmondori Visitor Center provides maps and tourist information.

At the top of Shinmondori, cross the street. The entrance to Izumo Taisha is here, but fans of Okuni should walk west along National Route 431 first. After about ten minutes of walking, visitors will encounter Renga-an — also called Okuni Temple. Signboards explain that this small building is a reconstruction of a hermitage where Okuni devoted herself to renga (linked-verse poetry). A wooden relief of Okuni is also displayed here.

Anyo-ji is located in a residential area and mainly functions as a neighborhood temple, not a sightseeing destination. Image: Laura Payne

Walk about five more minutes down Route 431 to reach a crosswalk. This can be used to access a side street that leads to Anyo-ji Temple. Belongings of Okuni’s such as prayer beads and a mirror are kept here, but these are not usually on public display.

The tower and tomb of Izumo no Okuni

There are two staircases below the Tower of Izumo no Okuni. To reach the tower, climb the one that does not have a torii gate (this leads to a shrine). Image: Laura Payne

The crosswalk near Anyo-ji Temple is next to a staircase that leads to the Tower of Izumo no Okuni. Originally built in 1936 and rebuilt in 1968, this memorial structure was created with donations from modern kabuki actor families. Views of Inasanohama Beach are visible from the tower, but visitors seeking wider views can continue up to Honozan Park, which overlooks Izumo and the Sea of Japan.

Izumo no Okuni’s grave is a pilgrimage site for kabuki fans and people who work in the entertainment industry. Image: Laura Payne

Returning to Route 431, walk for about five minutes back towards Izumo Taisha (on the sidewalk opposite the tower’s access staircase) to reach Okuni’s grave. Located inside a functioning cemetery, her natural stone tomb stands out from newer gravestones. Visitors who want to say hello to Okuni can offer a prayer here.

Finish: Izumo Taisha

It is said that during the 10th month of the lunar calendar, all of Japan’s Shinto deities gather at Izumo Taisha. Image: Laura Payne

Since Okuni supposedly began her kabuki career while earning money for Izumo Taisha, the walking tour ends here. Visitors to Izumo Taisha usually pray at the main hall for good relationships — particularly romantic ones. The method of prayer at Izumo Taisha is also unique compared to the usual worship routine. Visitors clap four times instead of two, which is believed to show a higher level of respect.

Essential travel tips

Other statues of Izumo no Okuni are found in Kyoto and at Izumo Airport. Image: miack/Pixta

Keeping a few things in mind will help this walking tour go smoothly.

First, this course leads visitors near residential areas, so take care not to trespass on private property. When visiting Izumo no Okuni’s grave and Anyo-ji Temple (which has a cemetery), be quiet so as not to disturb others and be respectful of the graves. Route 431 is typically busy, so make sure to only cross it at crosswalks. Also, those who walk this course in the summer should be mindful of heatstroke and bug safety. Finally, carrying cash is helpful for making offerings at Izumo Taisha or shopping on Shinmondori.

Although some historic details of Okuni’s life are uncertain, she is acknowledged as the founder of kabuki. Visiting these sites offers a rare connection to the woman whose performances launched one of Japan's most enduring art forms.

