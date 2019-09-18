Welcome to Shikoku, awarded 2nd place in Lonely Planet’s 'Best in Asia Pacific'

Lonely Planet, the publisher of worldwide travel guides, has ranked Japan’s fourth largest island Kochi as No. 2 on its “Best in Asia Pacific” places to visit in 2019.

After Margaret River in Australia, Lonely Planet introduces the region including Kochi Castle and Hirome Market in addition to the world-famous 88 Sacred Temple and Setouchi Triennale Arts Festival.

Kochi Prefecture occupies the most of the southern half of Shikoku, facing the Pacific Ocean. It has a proud sake heritage with 18 breweries, and developed distinctive customs and games for the social enjoyment of sake with delicious food. People in Kochi are known to spend more on drinking than any other Japanese region.

In Hirome Market, especially, people start to drink from early morning. It is certainly a heaven for sale lovers. Kochi welcomes rugby fans and sake lovers coming to Japan for the Rugby World Cup during the next six weeks.

