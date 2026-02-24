Where to see Japan’s winter flowers: Plum blossoms and camellias

By Elizabeth Sok

Japan has a deep appreciation of its seasonality, reflected in the traditional 72 micro-seasons as well as in art, writing and music across the ages. The end of winter looks different across the archipelago, from the flurries of the yukikuni (snow country) adjacent to the Sea of Japan to the busy urban areas where snow rarely stays on the ground. But as the chilly winds pass by, people welcome the bright pops of color and heralding of warmer days to come offered by flowers of the late winter and early spring.

While fukujyusou (a species of buttercup) and suisen (daffodils) are sometimes considered harbingers of spring, tsubaki (Japanese camellia) and ume (plum blossoms) have long captured people’s hearts, leaving a lasting impression on Japanese culture. Each flower possesses a rich history and you can still find them in personal gardens, parks, roadsides and at designated viewing sites.

The characteristics of tsubaki

Tsubaki flowers, Camellia japonica, are thought to be native to Japan. With large bright flowers (often pink or red), these bushes grow in the warmer coastal regions of the country, from Okinawa to Honshu. Meanwhile, the snow camellia (Camellia japonica rusticana), a cold-resistant variant of tsubaki, populates the area around the Sea of Japan.

Depending on the specific cultivar, camellias bloom spectacularly from the fall, through the winter and into early spring. Most commonly, they peak in February and March. As such, throughout much of Japan, the flower is seen as a cold-weather powerhouse.

Cultural significance of Japanese camellias

Tsubaki has been important for Japanese people since the Jomon era (roughly 14,000 BCE to 300 CE). In these prehistoric times, the fruit, flower and branches of Japanese camellias were used in food, medicine and as tools. By the Nara period (710-794), in the Nihon Shoki (finished in 720), one of Japan’s oldest surviving texts, tsubaki is even deemed a sacred plant.

By the Heian era (794-1185), nobles would view Japanese camellias for their beauty and they often appeared in artwork. Thanks to the shogun Tokugawa Hidetaka’s (ruled 1605-1623) appreciation for tsubaki gardens, the first Japanese camellia boom began during the early Edo period (1603-1868). From then, tsubaki were planted at Edo Castle and began appearing in the tea ceremony. During the Edo period, it emerged as a common motif on kimonos, ceramics, like Imari ware, and in art.

In present-day Japan, flowers are seen as having specific meanings when gifted as reflected in their hana-kotoba or language of flowers. In general, a Japanese camellia is said to represent “wabi” or the Japanese value of simple refinement as well as humble or reserved kindness. Different colors are imbued with different meanings, such as pink tsubaki being associated with modesty.

Where to see tsubaki

While many tsubaki bloom in unsuspecting places, gardens like the International Camellia Gardens of Excellence certified ones below, preserve their diversity and contain unique cultivars.

Tokyo Municipal Oshima Park (Tokyo)

Said to be the largest collection of different tsubaki types in Japan in the Tsubaki-en (Japanese Camellia garden) between November and April and peaking in February and March.

Goto Tsubaki Garden (Nagasaki)

Nagasaki’s Goto Islands have a beautiful camellia garden where around 2,800 trees, including rare cultivars, like the Tama-no-Ura, bloom between November and April.

Nonoichi Chuo Park (Ishikawa)

Ishikawa prefecture’s Nonoichi City’s park has a Tsubaki Hall and Tsubaki Mountain, featuring 300 types of camellia and 700 individual trees. There is a mixture of different native tsubaki so you can see blooms from September to May.

The characteristics of ume

While the start of spring tends to be associated with cherry blossoms, the transition from winter to warmer weather has a much longer connection with ume.

Known by the scientific name, prunus mume, ume can be found everywhere in Japan, but they are quite rare in Okinawa. The blooming period can be as early as February in Kagoshima and as late as May in Hokkaido. Plum trees tend to flower as five, small, rounded blooms that come in red, pink or white.

Over 300 varieties grow across the country and can be divided into three broad categories. The yabai (wild) type is a close relative of the original ume imported from China. These trees have slender branches and white or pale pink flowers. Hibai (red) varieties not only have red blooms that are relatively longer and narrower, but also reddish bark. A cross between plum and apricot trees, the Bungo type have larger blooms that tend to be pink.

Cultural significance of ume

Plum trees have long been loved in Japan for their flowers and their fruit. However, plums are not native to Japan. They are thought to have been brought to the country from China prior to the Nara period (710-794). At that time, the fruit was appreciated as a consumable and for use in medicine. By the Heian period (794-1185), the plum’s flowers and their refined scent became popular among nobles and hanami (flower viewing) culture spread throughout the court.

In particular, poet and scholar Sugawara no Michizane advocated for ume to be revered as a Shinto God of learning, with the association between plum blossoms and study persisting to the present day. Sugawara no Michizane’s final place of exile, Dazaifu in Fukuoka, is where he was enshrined as a Tenjin (God of learning). Not incidentally, Dazaifu Tenmangu is famous for its 6,000 plum trees.

Although the late Heian era saw hanami shift from plum blossoms to the more ephemeral cherry blossoms, an appreciation for plums spread throughout the population. As a subject for poetry, plum blossoms continued to flourish from the 8th century Manyoushu (a collection of waka poems) to textbooks in the Meiji period (1868-1912). In art as well, ume remained popular, such as motifs on folding screens.

As for its meaning in the language of flowers, three are most often attributed to plum blossoms. The first is chuujitsu (fidelity), which relates directly to the exiled Sugawara no Michizane whose most beloved plum tree was said to fly from Kyoto to his home in Dazaifu to reunite with him. Ume are also associated with nintai (endurance/patience) and kouketsu (nobility/virtue) for their beautiful flowering at the end of a harsh winter.

Where to see ume

From temple and shrine precincts to some of Japan’s most revered traditional gardens, there is no shortage of places to enjoy ume this spring.

Kairakuen

Known as one of Japan’s three great Japanese traditional gardens, Ibaraki Prefecture’s Kairakuen is home to more than 3,000 plum trees representing over 100 varieties that bloom from mid-February to late March.

Dazaifu Tenmangu

Located outside of Fukuoka City, Dazaifu Tenmangu’s precincts have approximately 6,000 plum trees, including over 200 varieties which burst into red and white bloom from January to March.

Kyodo no Mori Historical Museum

Situated in the Tama region’s city of Fuchu, Kyodo no Mori is an outdoor architectural museum that hosts a plum blossom festival from January 31 to March 8. As you stroll around an 18th-century post office and thatched-roof farmhouses, more than 1,300 plum trees of 120 varieties will provide a colorful backdrop.

